Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green Reunite For New Show After 18-Year Rift

Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green’s reunion is taking the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-stars back into scripted television together after a friendship that once went silent for nearly two decades.

Spelling and Green have wrapped production on an untitled thriller microseries for vertTV, according to Entertainment Weekly. The project also brings another familiar face into the mix: Carol Potter, who played Cindy Walsh on the original Fox drama.

Spelling and Green have already reunited onscreen since repairing their friendship, most notably in 2019’s “BH90210.” Still, the new project carries extra weight because the former co-stars have been unusually candid about the roughly 18 years they spent without speaking after “90210” ended.

Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green Are Taking On a New Kind of Show

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 30: Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green are seen attending the Hollywood Christmas Parade on November 30, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Spelling and Green’s upcoming project is not another announced “Beverly Hills, 90210” revival. Instead, the pair are starring in an original thriller for vertTV, a mobile-focused platform specializing in short-form vertical dramas designed for on-the-go viewing. Production wrapped Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to TheWrap.

The series marks the first vertical microseries for both stars. However, details remain scarce. Its title, storyline and release date have not yet been announced. Theo Buckwald wrote and directed the series, while Barry Barnholtz, Peter Sullivan, Ben Rosenthal, Brian Nolan and Jeffrey Schenck are among its producers.

Potter’s involvement makes the project a small “90210” cast reunion, even though no connection between the thriller’s storyline and the “90210” universe has been announced. The trio previously appeared together in Fox’s 2019 meta-series “BH90210,” in which cast members played fictionalized versions of themselves attempting to mount a “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot.

Their ‘90210’ History Makes the Reunion More Complicated

Getty Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling at the Launch the Release of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Series Pilot on Video, The Wherehouse, Northridge. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Spelling and Green spent a decade playing Donna Martin and David Silver on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” which ran from 1990 until 2000. Their characters’ relationship became one of the show’s longest-running romances and ultimately ended with Donna and David getting married in the series finale.

Their connection was not limited to television as Spelling has described Green as her first love and acknowledged that the two were romantically involved while filming the show. EntertainmentNow recently included the pair among ’90s TV couples who also dated in real life.

But their closeness did not survive the years immediately following the original series. In 2024, Spelling and Green revealed on his “Oldish” podcast that they went approximately 18 years without speaking.

“You and I didn’t speak for a long time,” Green said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “It was about 18 years.” Spelling compared the rift to “going through a divorce.”

Spelling and Green Had Different Perspectives on Their 18-Year Rift

Getty Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green at The 2025 Hollywood Christmas Parade on November 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

When the former co-stars revisited what happened, their conversation revealed several factors behind the breakdown in communication.

Green said he repeatedly tried to maintain contact after the series ended, including visiting Spelling while she was dating their former co-star Vincent Young. Eventually, Green said he felt those efforts were not being reciprocated.

He also recalled attending a “90210” DVD release event years later and feeling that Spelling did not acknowledge him. Green said the experiences left him believing she no longer wanted to be his friend. Spelling gave additional context to what was happening in her life at the time.

She said she had “lost” herself in her relationship with Young, whom she described as a good person despite calling the relationship complicated. Spelling also said Green’s relationship with their former co-star Vanessa Marcil complicated matters from her perspective. She recalled finding it difficult to watch how she believed her friend was being treated while recognizing that she could not control his relationship.

The distance ultimately lasted for years before Spelling and Green rebuilt their friendship. They have since become close again, making the new scripted project another chapter in a relationship that has moved through friendship, romance, estrangement and reconciliation.

Tori Spelling Recently Stepped Away From Another ‘90210’ Project

Getty Tori Spelling at Gala of the Stars held at The Beverly Hilton on October 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images)

The new series also arrives during an interesting period in Spelling’s relationship with her “90210” past. Earlier this year, she exited “9021OMG,” the rewatch podcast she had hosted with Jennie Garth for nearly six years.

EntertainmentNow previously reported that Spelling addressed her surprise podcast departure during an Instagram Live alongside Green. She said she needed time to “assess” and “reflect” before fully explaining her decision, while encouraging fans to continue supporting Garth and the podcast.

Last month, Spelling also marked the 36th anniversary of “Beverly Hills, 90210” by sharing nostalgic photographs from the series, including one featuring Green as David Silver. Now, rather than simply revisiting old “90210” episodes, Spelling and Green are working together on a new scripted production.

The ‘90210’ Stars Are Entering a Growing TV Format

Their move into vertical drama also puts the longtime television stars into an entertainment format that looks very different from the network television that made them famous.

VertTV launched in July 2026 as a mobile-focused platform offering short, fast-paced vertical episodes. The company has recruited several recognizable television actors for its projects. “Finding Hope,” for example, reunited “Fuller House” stars Jodie Sweetin, John Brotherton and Marla Sokoloff.

TheWrap also reported that vertTV says it shoots its productions with real actors on practical sets and does not use generative AI. For Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green, the untitled thriller therefore represents both another reunion and a move into a relatively new form of scripted entertainment.

More than two decades after Donna and David walked down the aisle, and after roughly 18 years in which the actors behind them did not speak, Spelling and Green are once again sharing a scripted set. This time, however, the project is an original thriller rather than another announced trip back to Beverly Hills.