What Happened to ’90s Star Mara Wilson? Where the ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Star Is Now

For an entire generation of movie fans, Mara Wilson will always be Matilda. The actress became one of Hollywood’s most recognizable child stars in the 1990s, starring in beloved movies including “Mrs. Doubtfire”, “Miracle on 34th Street” and “Matilda”. But while Wilson’s childhood performances made her a household name, she eventually stepped away from traditional on-screen acting and built a very different career.

Born in California, Wilson began acting at a young age, making her film debut in the 1993 comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire”. She played Natalie Hillard, one of the children of Robin Williams’ and Sally Field‘s characters, and quickly became a familiar face to audiences.

Mara’s Acting Career

Mara followed her success in “Mrs. Doubtfire” with a role in the 1994 remake of “Miracle on 34th Street,” before landing the title role in Danny DeVito’s 1996 adaptation of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda.”

Her portrayal of the exceptionally intelligent young girl with telekinetic powers remains one of the most beloved child performances of the decade.

Despite her success, she largely stepped away from Hollywood. In her 2016 memoir, “Where Am I Now? True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame,” she reflected on growing up in Hollywood and the challenges of transitioning from a celebrated child performer into adulthood.

“It was this cool novelty,” she told Refinery 29 of tabling her acting career. “This thing that I could do that I liked, and it was easier for me [then] because I didn’t feel self-conscious. I used to be able to cry on cue… I was a bad liar but a decent enough actor. I liked the challenge of it; there was something about it that felt satisfying to me.”

She added, “Then I didn’t have to audition anymore, [but] there aren’t very many good parts for girls at that age. Also, after my mother died — my mother was such a force…I think that it was harder to do without her. I was insecure about my body and the way that I looked eventually, and I felt nervous and vulnerable.”

Mara Today

Mara ultimately decided to pursue higher education, opting to attend New York University. She graduated from the Tisch School of the Arts with a degree in fine arts in 2009.

She returned to voice acting, lending her voice to projects including “BoJack Horseman”, “Big Hero 6: The Series” and “Helluva Boss”. She has also appeared in audio dramas and podcast productions, including the series Vam PD.

In recent years, audiobook narration has become another important part of her career.

“All I ever wanted to do was tell stories, write stories and perform stories … So I think that it makes sense to me that my job now is storytelling,” she told People in May.

In March 2025, Mara won an award for her voice work.

“Last night was #TheAudies, and WE WON for @chucktingle’s BURY YOUR GAYS!” she shared via Instagram. “The audiobook narrator community is the warmest, most welcoming in the world, and I love that I get to combine my love of reading and my love of voice acting into something that’s so many people love. It’s the best job I’ve ever had, and a true joy. I love the people I’ve met through it, and I love that so many of my friends I went to college with and grew up with, have ended up in audiobooks on their own!”