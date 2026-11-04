Anthony Hopkins, 88, Seen in Rare Photos Filming New Movie, Showing No Signs of Retiring

Sir Anthony Hopkins is 88, but he has no plans to retire from Hollywood, and photos have emerged of him on the set of his latest film, “A Visit to Grandpa’s,” in Pasadena, California. In the photos the Daily Mail obtained, Hopkins looks happy and healthy.

Anthony Hopkins Looks Healthy While Filming New Movie

Hopkins was seen wearing a white button-down shirt, a black blazer, a hat, and beige trousers. He has white facial hair. The Daily Mail reports that the film, directed by D J Caruso, is an adaptation of the 1938 short story by Dylan Thomas. It is “one of eight movie projects Hopkins has in the works, proving he isn’t slowing down,” they report.

Hopkins has won a slew of awards throughout his career and is celebrated for his work in “Silence Of The Lambs,” which earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor. Other memorable works include “The Elephant Man,” “Nixon,” “The Father,” and “The Remains of the Day.”

In an interview with The Talks, Hopkins discussed his career, saying, “I always distrust the word art when it is applied to acting. I’ve always liked to be a meat and potatoes kind of actor who doesn’t believe in any of the highfalutin stuff about acting, so I tend to be a little bit more cynical. But I guess it is a creative process; acting is a creative process, and directing and music.”

He continued, “I think creative people – and I take myself as a creative person and it doesn’t mean you have to be an actor, a musician, or a painter – but I think if you are in a creative profession or a creative business you do have a heightened awareness. It doesn’t make you special, though.”

How Acting Keeps Anthony Hopkins Feeling Young

Getty Anthony Hopkins in 1971

In his interview, Hopkins was asked if acting helped to keep him young, to which he replied, “Yeah. I am young! Being creative and keeping your brain occupied is very sensible because if you don’t you die, slowly. Although sometimes I feel tired and think I ought to give it up, I don’t want to just retire. No, I enjoy it all, and you just keep going until the day comes when you can’t do it anymore. And that’s what I want to do.”

Growing up, Hopkins had two hard-working parents, who “worked hard to give me the best life they could,” he told NPR in 2025. “It – you know, it was hard work. My father was a baker. My childhood, in fact, was noneventful. But in school, I wasn’t very smart. I wasn’t bright at all. So I just withdrew into myself, and I just did my own thing.”

He revealed that his father was disappointed in his grades after receiving his report card, but Hopkins had a vision for the future. He felt he would be a success, telling his parents, “I will show you. I’ll show both of you. I said, one day, I’ll show you. He said, well, I hope you do. My mother said, I’m sure you will. And I remember he tore the report up and threw it on the empty fireplace. And something shifted at that moment. I was 17. Something shifted.”