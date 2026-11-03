Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa Break Down in Tears After Shocking ‘DWTS’ Elimination

Julia Stiles managed to hold back her tears when her “Dancing with the Stars” journey came to an end. But saying goodbye to her dance partner proved much harder once the live cameras stopped rolling.

The “10 Things I Hate About You” actress and professional dancer, Ezra Sosa, were eliminated on Monday, November 2, after their performance during Disney Night.

Despite receiving positive feedback from the judges, the pair did not secure enough viewer votes to advance. Julia, 45, and Ezra, 25, later struggled to contain their emotions as they spoke about their friendship and the experience they had shared.

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa Break Down After ‘DWTS’ Elimination

Disney DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Disney Night” – The ballroom transforms into Broadway as the remaining eight couples bring the magic of Disney to life through show-stopping performances inspired by beloved Disney stories and their iconic stage adaptations. Cynthia Erivo will serve as guest judge. MONDAY, NOV. 2 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST) on ABC.

Speaking to ABC’s “On the Red Carpet” after the show, the “Save the Last Dance” star reflected on how much the competition had meant to her.

“This has been such an incredible experience, just physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually, all of it together. So I will always have that with me. And I’m really, really glad that we were able to go out with a bang.”

However, the actress grew visibly emotional when the conversation turned to her partner.

“But I’m really sad ’cause I’m gonna miss seeing this guy every day,” she said.

Ezra leaned toward Julia, touching his forehead to hers before responding, “I’m gonna miss you, too.”

Ezra Sosa Tears Up While Paying Tribute to Julia Stiles

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The emotional farewell continued as the professional dancer spoke about the impact his celebrity partner had made on him.

“She made me a better person,” Ezra said before becoming overwhelmed.

“Oh, I’m gonna cry!” he exclaimed.

The dancer credited Julia’s openness and honesty for helping him grow as a teacher, choreographer, and person.

The two had spent weeks rehearsing together, working through difficult performances and overcoming an injury that threatened to interrupt their run.

Julia Stiles Reflects on Final ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Performance

Disney DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Disney Night” – The ballroom transforms into Broadway as the remaining eight couples bring the magic of Disney to life through show-stopping performances inspired by beloved Disney stories and their iconic stage adaptations. Cynthia Erivo will serve as guest judge. MONDAY, NOV. 2 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard) JULIANNE HOUGH, JAXON WILLARD, BRITT STEWART, JULIA STILES, EZRA SOSA

Earlier in the evening, Julia and Ezra performed a paso doble to “Satisfied” from the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” earning 33 out of 40 points.

The performance was particularly meaningful for the actress, who had struggled with a painful rib injury earlier in the competition.

During rehearsals, Julia became emotional when the injury flared up again. Nevertheless, she returned to the ballroom determined to deliver a strong performance.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight afterward, she reflected on the confidence she had gained.

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“I found my confidence, I found my strength, I was able to own that dance,” Julia said.

She also shared what she would remember most about the experience.

“I had so much fun,” she said through tears.

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa Discuss Matching Tattoos After Elimination

Despite the emotional interviews, the partners found a reason to smile when Entertainment Tonight brought up the possibility of getting matching tattoos.

“Oh my god!” Ezra exclaimed at the suggestion. “We should!” Julia responded.

The unexpected exchange brought some humor to an otherwise difficult goodbye.

The pair are expected to reunite for the Season 35 finale on Tuesday, November 24.

Meanwhile, “Dancing with the Stars” returns on Tuesday, November 10, at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC and Disney+, with seven celebrity contestants remaining in the competition.