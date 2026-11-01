Danny DeVito Surprises 5,000 Fans With ‘Matilda’ Cast Reunion [Photos]

Danny DeVito gave 5,000 fans a special treat when he reunited several stars of “Matilda” at a 30th anniversary celebration in London. The actor and director brought the familiar faces onstage during a special screening at the Royal Albert Hall on October 30.

A Surprise for 5,000 Fans

According to People, DeVito hosted a live-narrated screening of the 1996 movie. The event featured the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra performing the film’s score by composer David Newman. The special presentation celebrated three decades of “Matilda.”

Newman helped set up the surprise during a pre-film talk. “We do have a very special surprise tonight,” he told the audience. DeVito then announced that Wilson and several of her former castmates would be joining him onstage.

The announcement brought cheers from the crowd. The reunion gave fans a chance to see some of the actors together again, three decades after the film first arrived in theaters. It was a special moment for longtime “Matilda” fans.

The ‘Matilda’ Cast Reunites

Mara Wilson, who played the title character, was among the stars who returned for the celebration. She was joined by Jacqueline Steiger, who played Amanda Thripp, and Kira Spencer Hesser, who played Hortensia.

Pam Ferris, who played Miss Trunchbull, and Kiami Davael, who portrayed Lavender, also took part. DeVito directed the movie and played Matilda’s father, Harry Wormwood.

Parade noted that the event was part of the Royal Albert Hall’s Films in Concert series. The series pairs well-known movies with live orchestral performances. The London audience heard the “Matilda” score performed alongside the film.

Wilson Shares Her Reaction

After the event, Wilson posted a group photo on Instagram. She described the celebration as a joy and highlighted the size of the audience.

“Five thousand Matilda fans! I still cannot believe it!” she wrote. Wilson also said it was wonderful to celebrate with people who shared so many memories with her. She ended her message by expressing her love for the group, including “Uncle Danny.”

The reunion also prompted a response from Embeth Davidtz, who played Miss Honey in the film. Davidtz did not attend the London event. “So so sad I couldn’t be there! You all look wonderful!” she commented.

Wilson replied that the group had missed Davidtz, adding that she was there “in spirit.” The exchange offered another reminder of the connection the cast members still share.

A Lasting Connection to ‘Matilda’

Released in July 1996, “Matilda” was adapted from Roald Dahl’s children’s book. The story follows a gifted young girl who discovers she has telekinetic abilities. She also finds the confidence to stand up for herself despite difficult circumstances.

Wilson has previously spoken about the support she received from DeVito and his wife, Rhea Perlman, during production. The couple offered kindness to Wilson and her family during a difficult period. She has said that their support helped create a lasting bond.

The 30th anniversary celebration brought those memories back into focus. For the thousands of fans in attendance, the surprise reunion offered a chance to celebrate a film that has remained meaningful for generations.