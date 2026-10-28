Jennifer Love Hewitt Wows Fans With Selena Gomez Cover

Jennifer Love Hewitt is reminding fans that her talents extend beyond acting, and Selena Gomez is among those impressed by her latest musical performance.

The” 9-1-1” star, 47, shared a video of herself singing Gomez’s 2019 hit “Lose You to Love Me” on Instagram on Monday, Oct. 26.

Hewitt sang directly to the camera, explaining that the song has always held a special place in her heart.

Hewitt Impresses Fans

“I have always loved this song,” she captioned the post. “And I love you @selenagomez Long day at work today and singing always makes me feel centered and ready.”

The performance quickly attracted attention from fans, who praised Hewitt’s vocals and encouraged her to return to making music. However, one response stood out: Gomez herself stopped by the comments section to react with a face-holding-back-tears emoji and a heart.

Hewitt was thrilled to receive the recognition from the singer.

“oh my goodness queen! Wow thanks for noticing. It was an honor to honor you,” she replied.

Fans continued to share their enthusiasm for the cover, with one person writing, “Beautifully sung! I can resonate heavily with this song as it was released after my ex and I broke up seven years ago. I used to perform it at karaoke consistently. So good.”

Another follower suggested Hewitt take her musical talents on the road, commenting, “Brb making your tour schedule because it’s time you take this on the road.”

“This was beautiful,” one fan added, while another encouraged her to release more music, writing, “Beautiful!!! put out an album, you sing so awesome, loved the albums you made years ago.”

A different commenter summed up the reaction by saying, “You brought new life to this!!!”

Hewitt Often Shares Singing Videos

The actress’s latest performance isn’t the first time she has given followers a glimpse of her singing abilities on social media.

On Aug. 21, Hewitt shared a rendition of Linda Perry’s “What’s Up?” in another Instagram video. At the time, she joked about the reaction her singing might have received from people working outside her trailer.

“New trailer song loading…. Everyone outside my trailer was probably like what’s going on? @reallindaperry you are forever a badass! ❤️” she captioned the post.

Hewitt also recently debuted a blonde hairstyle after changing her signature red locks in April, giving fans another reason to take notice of her latest social media updates.

Hewitt Previously Dabbled in Music

Although many viewers know Hewitt for her roles in television and film, music has been part of her career since childhood.

She released her debut album, Love Songs, in Japan in 1992 when she was 12 years old. She subsequently released albums including Let’s Go Bang in 1995, Jennifer Love Hewitt in 1996 and BareNaked in 2002.

Her musical work also included “How Do I Deal,” which appeared on the soundtrack for the 1998 film I Still Know What You Did Last Summer and was released as a single in 1999.

While Hewitt has continued to build her acting career, her latest covers demonstrate that she hasn’t lost her enthusiasm for singing.

And with Gomez herself showing appreciation for her interpretation of “Lose You to Love Me,” Hewitt’s latest musical moment has given fans another reason to celebrate her talents.