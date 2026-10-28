Tia Mowry Takes a Nostalgic Journey Through Halloweens Past as She Teases This Year’s Costume [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

Actress Tia Mowry has taken a nostalgic journey through her and her family’s costumes of Halloweens past by sharing a collection of images and videos with her fans.

The star, 48, clearly loves spooky season and recently enjoyed a ghoulishly fun-filled evening with family and friends at Universal Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights event on Tuesday, October 6.

Mowry — known best as the star of the ’90s sitcom “Sister, Sister” and reality series “Tia & Tamera” (both with her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley), as well as several Hallmark and Lifetime movies — took to social media to post her Halloween pictures and to tease her fans about this year’s costume.

Tia Mowry Has Worn Some Amazing Halloween Costumes Over the Years

Tia Mowry shared her journey through Halloween costumes past with the 12.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel made up of 13 photographs and five videos. The pictures and videos show Mowry and her two children (Cree, 15, and Cairo, 8, per People) in their various spooky season costumes over the years.

The costumes’ themes include “Lilo & Stitch,” “The Addams Family,” “Star Wars,” “Superman,” and generic soldiers and aliens. Suffice it to say, all of the family’s costumes have been superb.

Mowry’s caption on her post reads, “Before we reveal this year’s costumes, let’s revisit a few from Halloweens past 😂🎃 What do y’all think we’re dressing up as this year?”

The pictures, videos, and the tease about this year’s costumes sent Mowry’s fans and followers into a frenzy in her post’s comments section.

Mowry’s Fans Love Her Post & Can’t Wait to See This Year’s Costumes

Getty Tia Mowry.

The comments section of Tia Mowry’s Halloween post is buzzing with messages from her fans and followers. They love her nostalgic pictures and videos and can’t wait to see what this year’s costumes will be. Moreover, some people either try to predict them or give their own suggestions.

One of Mowry’s followers commented, “Awww, I love this trip down memory lane, so cute, so little. I’m a proud internet Auntie!😍 Can’t wait for this year’s reveal! 🎃👻🧡”

Another follower suggested, “Yall should do the Cat In The Hat and let Cree be Thing 1 and Cairo be Thing 2 and you be the Cat In The Hat.”

Somebody else suggested, “Maybe do The Incredibles. Cree can be Flash, Cairo the sister and you @tiamowry Elasta Girl ❤️🥰.”

“I’m getting Disney vibes…so maybe Toy Story🤷🏾‍♀️,” predicted someone else.

Another Instagram user said, “I love you and your little family. I’m sure whatever your mind comes up with, you all will look incredible.”

Last but not least, one individual noted, “Awww. You and your babies are having a great time together in Halloween.”

Mowry has had just one acting credit this year. It came in the television movie “Single Black Tenant.” She only has one upcoming project confirmed, and that’s the romantic television movie “Christmas from the Heart.” Therefore, given that you’ll have to wait a few weeks for that, for the moment, at least, if you want to see more of her, you’ll have to follow her Instagram account — and why wouldn’t you when her eagerly awaited Halloween costume reveal is imminent?

Tia Mowry’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.