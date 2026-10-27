Pierce Brosnan’s Gorgeous Wife, Keely Shaye Smith, Shows Off Slimmer Figure in Rare Family Photo

Pierce Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, have been married since 2001, and they share a beautiful family. Smith gave fans a rare glimpse of their family when she posted a photo on Instagram, showing her two sons and her mother, Sharon Rose.

Pierce Brosnan’s Rare Family Photo

The photo shows the family looking gorgeous, and Smith appears to have lost a significant amount of weight as she poses in a burgundy slip dress. Also in the photo are Dylan and Paris, the couple’s two sons, who tower over their mother, and the James Bond actor looks happy and handsome in a linen suit. In the middle of the photo is Smith’s mother, who is chic in all black.

Brosnan is also a father to a son named Sean, whom he shares with his late wife, actress Cassandra Harris. She died of ovarian cancer in 1991. He also adopted her two children, Charlotte and Chris.

“Please join me in wishing a very Happy 82nd Birthday to my beloved mother Sharon Rose!” Smith wrote in the caption. Fans praised the family, and among the reactions was one from Brosnan, who wrote, “Happy birthday. Love you dearly, Sharon.”

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova also reacted to the post, writing, “What a beautiful lady and what a beautiful family. Happy birthday!”

Other reactions include, “Happy birthday to your beautiful mama. I can see you exactly where your beauty comes from,” “Happy Birthday Sharon Rose. 82 incredible. What a beautiful honor indeed for your family to be sharing your special day with you,” and “A very Happy Birthday wish to your beautiful Mom. You both are so beautiful.”

Pierce Brosnan’s Beautiful Family

On August 5, 2026, Smith celebrated her and Brosnan’s 25th wedding anniversary with a sweet Instagram post. “Happy 25th wedding anniversary my love! What an adventure life is with you,” she wrote in the caption of several photos, showing them throughout the years. “Looking forward to the next 25 years beside you @piercebrosnanofficial.”

In a 2021 interview with Gentleman’s Journal, Brosnan shared the importance of family. “I cherish family very much; I cherish being a father. I did not grow up with a father figure or with a solid family,” he said, Hello! reports.

He continued, “There was deep fracture, a certain isolation and an aloneness which wielded the wonderful power of my imagination. I had to get by on my own sensing and intuition. So I value and love the family.” He also used the interview as an opportunity to praise his wife, saying, “Keely is the most amazing mother and woman – I’ve watched her grow up over 27 years, watched our life together just blossom and grow. And there are still many more dreams to be had.”

Fans may see more of the couple’s sons Paris and Dylan, as both have expressed interest in the entertainment industry, even appearing alongside their father in the 2024 film “The Unholy Trinity.” In a June 2025 interview with People, Paris shared why he decided to act. “We’ve been asked quite often if we wanna act. And for the longest time, I didn’t really know how to respond to that,” he said. “I didn’t really know if I wanted to do it because it seemed daunting. Sometimes you feel nervous to approach it, but this was the most perfect experience and way to get into it because it was so close to home and Dad, so there’s no pressure.”