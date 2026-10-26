Rarely-Seen ’90s Star, 62, Spotted After 100-Lb Weight Loss: See Her Then & Now

Bridget Fonda was one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces in the 1990s, starring in hit films before quietly walking away from acting more than two decades ago.

Now, the 62-year-old former actress is back in the spotlight after a rare Los Angeles outing highlighted how much her life and appearance have changed since her movie-star days.

Bridget has reportedly lost around 100 pounds in recent years, though she has not publicly confirmed the figure, according to Page Six.

Bridget Fonda Spotted During Rare Los Angeles Outing

The “Single White Female” star was photographed running errands in Los Angeles on Monday, October 19, according to HELLO!

Bridget kept it casual in black lounge pants, a white T-shirt, and a loose blue button-up. She wore her grayish-brown hair in a relaxed updo and accessorized with tinted glasses and a black handbag.

The outing was one of several public sightings of the retired actress in recent months, after years of maintaining a largely private life.

In August, she was also photographed having lunch in Los Angeles, wearing a striped sleeveless top, black pants, and sneakers.

Bridget Fonda’s Transformation From ’90s Hollywood Star

Getty Actress Bridget Fonda

Before leaving the entertainment industry, Bridget built an impressive career with memorable performances in “Scandal,” “The Godfather Part III,” “Singles,” “Single White Female,” and “Jackie Brown.”

She also belonged to one of Hollywood’s best-known acting families. Her father was Peter Fonda, her grandfather was Henry Fonda, and her aunt is Jane Fonda.

Despite her success, Bridget admitted she struggled with self-esteem and often put considerable pressure on herself.

“What is it with my low self-esteem?” she told the Los Angeles Times in 1993.

She also spoke candidly about wanting to avoid being typecast and have more freedom in choosing her roles.

Has Bridget Fonda Lost 100 Pounds?

Bridget’s recent appearances have prompted widespread reports about her weight loss.

Dietitian and exercise scientist Amelia Phillips told HELLO! that she estimated the actress may have lost approximately 100 pounds after comparing her appearance over recent years.

“Based on Bridget’s visible transformation over recent years, she may have lost around 100 lbs,” Amelia explained.

However, Bridget has not confirmed how much weight she has lost or discussed any changes to her health, diet, or exercise routine.

Why Did Bridget Fonda Leave Hollywood?

Bridget’s last acting credit was the 2002 television miniseries “Snow Queen.”

She survived a 2003 car accident in Malibu and married composer Danny Elfman later that year, per HELLO!. The couple welcomed their son, Oliver Elfman, in 2005.

Since then, the former Hollywood star has largely stayed away from movie premieres, interviews and other public appearances.

Despite her long absence from acting, Bridget seems comfortable with her decision to retire.

When a Daily Mail photographer asked in 2023 whether she would consider returning to Hollywood, she gave a simple answer. “I don’t think so, it’s too nice being a civilian.”