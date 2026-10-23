‘Baywatch’ Star Reveals How He Helped Pamela Anderson Get Cast in Her Breakout Role

Pamela Anderson has played a lot of characters over the course of a career that’s spanned four decades and counting, yet there is one role that has come to define her: red swimsuit-wearing lifeguard C. J. Parker in “Baywatch.”

It’s no secret that “Baywatch” propelled her to stardom, but one of her co-stars on the iconic series is coming forward to reveal the influential role he played in helping her to land that star-making role.

David Charvet Suggested Her for ‘Baywatch’

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David Charvet portrayed lifeguard Matt Brody on “Baywatch” from 1992 until 1995, and can currently be seen competing in Fox reality competition “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

During a recent episode of “Special Forces,” Charvet reminisced about his time on the show — and the role he played in launching Anderson’s career.

“I miss ‘Baywatch.’ There was something very special about the show,” Charvet said in a confessional interview, as reported by People.

“It was a real family,” he added. “It would be pretty incredible after 30 years to be able to put the red trunks back on again.”

In another part of the episode, Charvet recalls how he introduced Anderson to the show’s producers.

“They needed another girl on the show and I told them, ‘You guys should meet Pamela,’ ” he said.

“And they met Pamela and they hired her,” he added. “She was my girlfriend for two-and-a-half years. She was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Will She Return for the ‘Baywatch’ Reboot?

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While Anderson’s career has certainly experienced its share of peaks and valleys, she’s currently experiencing a much-deserved comeback, thanks to rave reviews for her acclaimed performance in the 2024 drama “The Last Showgirl,” and her new film, the dark satire “Rosebush Pruning.”

While discussing the latter film with Deadline, Anderson was asked whether she had any plans to reprise C.J. in the Fox network’s upcoming “Baywatch” reboot.

“No one’s reached out to me. I don’t know much about it,” she said.

“I know that they were talking to my sons at some point about producing, but I don’t think they had a meeting of the minds. I’m not sure what happened there, but I wish them well,” Anderson continued.

“It was a great job, and I loved going to work every day on the beach,” she added. “I would have been there anyway. [Laughs] At the time, it taught me a lot, and it gave me worldwide exposure. Everything I’ve done has led me to here, which is a blessing. But I have no plans of going back to ‘Baywatch.’”

Fox’s “Baywatch” reboot is slated to arrive in January, starring “Arrow” alum Steven Amell as Hobie Buchannon, son of David Hasselhoff‘s lifeguard Mitch Buchannon, who has followed in his old man’s footsteps by becoming a Baywatch captain himself.

“Hobie’s world is turned upside down when his daughter Charlie Vale (Jessica Belkin) shows up on his doorstep eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy,” reveals the series’ logline.