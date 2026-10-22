Curious Paul Rudd Spotted Peeking Inside Brooklyn Shop After Viral Kelly Clarkson Feud

Following its viral online feud with Kelly Clarkson, Brooklyn shop Art of Play seems to have caught Paul Rudd’s attention.

The 57-year-old “Ant-Man” star was spotted outside the curiosity shop on Wednesday, October 21. Rudd appeared to be on a solo stroll through the city when the controversial shop seemingly piqued his interest.

Photos shared by Deuxmoi showed the actor peeking inside the store with a curious look on his face. He also appeared to examine the displays in the window, though he doesn’t seem to have gone inside.

Rudd then appeared to continue his stroll down the street after peeking through the store’s open door.

Fans React to Paul Rudd Checking Out Art of Play

Fans were quick to weigh in on Rudd’s curious stop outside the Brooklyn shop embroiled in the Kelly Clarkson saga.

One fan wrote, “You KNOW he was looking in the window to see that bird without actually going in and interacting with the staff.”

Someone commented, “Obsessed with him peering but not stepping foot inside.”

Another noted, “The curiosity sign, and the curiosity on his face. Perfect shot.”

A fan joked, “He’s like ‘so…. is the bird for sale or…..'” while another chimed in, “He’s gonna get to the bottom of this thing.”

Rudd previously made headlines when fans marveled at how youthful he looks at 57, joking that he seemingly hasn’t aged a day.

During the May 28 episode of the “Therapuss” podcast, Rudd addressed speculation that his wrinkle-free look was the result of Botox.

“No. Look at my face,” Rudd responded after making dramatic facial expressions to prove his face isn’t frozen by injectables.

The actor also disagreed with claims that he has not aged a day, saying, “I do [age]. You’re kind for saying that, but I really do.”

Kelly Clarkson Moves On From Brooklyn Shop Saga

Meanwhile, Clarkson recently returned to the stage just days after becoming embroiled in the controversy surrounding Art of Play.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer performed for a corporate event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, October 14.

The performance marked Clarkson’s first since she called out Art of Play in a now-viral post, claiming she was treated “like Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman.”

“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” she wrote on X. “Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale.”