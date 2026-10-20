Did Courteney Cox and David Arquette’s Daughter Coco Get Married? Why Fans Believe So

Courteney Cox fans are convinced that her daughter, Coco Arquette, quietly got married after a photo surfaced that seemingly showed the 22-year-old in a wedding gown.

However, it seems looks could be deceiving, as the photo might actually show a different picture entirely.

Did Coco Arquette Get Married?

The “Friends” star took to social media on Monday, October 19, to give fans a glimpse into her the beginning of her fall.

“As of late,” Cox captioned the photo dump.

The first image caught fans by surprise as Cox is seen embracing a bride in a white gown and veil. As fans swiped to the second image, the “Cougar Town” star was all smiles as she embraced her only child in a similar fashion. The juxtaposition of the two images immediately made fans believe that Coco had secretly tied the knot.

“Coco got married?” one fan commented.

“Who did she get married to?” another questioned.

After closer evaluation, however, it appears the first image was a photo of Cox with longtime friend Jennifer Meyer, who recently wed Geoffrey Ogunlesi.

“I thought so too at first. I think it’s Jennifer Meyer she was married to Tobey Maguire before and she just got married again and they’re good friends. Jennifer’s a jewelry designer,” one fan commented in response to a fan inquiring about Coco’s nuptials.

In another photo in the dump, Courteney is seen wearing the same black skirt and white silk button-up top with her hair pulled back, as she poses with Coco and Kate Hudson. For her part, Coco donned a stunning mossy green satin slip dress.

Courteney Cox on Parenthood

Cox welcomed daughter Coco with her ex-husband and “Scream” costar David Arquette in June 2004.

“I’m not saying I made her who she is, but you do see things in other people, whether it’s just always taking care of people and being the nicest person,” she said during an appearance on the “Minnie Questions” podcast in 2024. “And I mean, that’s one of the things with age, I’ve learned to say no, I’ve learned to have boundaries.”

She added, “But I mean, earlier on when she was a kid or not even that many years ago, I wish I’d been a firmer parent.”

After Coco moved away for college, making Courteney an empty-nester, the ’90s star called the transition “an adjustment.”

“I miss that girl every minute,” Cox told Marie Claire. “I expected her to need [me] more than she does.”

Cox and Arquette met on the set of the horror film in 1996. She was already a star on the hit sitcom “Friends.” They began dating the following year, while filming the sequel.

Their relationship progressed quickly, and they married in June 1999 at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, California. Following their nuptials, the two launched their joint production company and starred in two more “Scream” sequels together before welcoming their only child.

Sadly, two years after announcing their separation, Arquette filed for divorce in June 2012. They remained close friends and would go on to star in another “Scream” sequel in 2022.