Selma Blair Reveals How She Helped Christina Applegate Before Shocking MS Misdiagnosis

Selma Blair has opened up about the conversation that pushed her longtime friend Christina Applegate to get tested for multiple sclerosis, years before doctors determined the diagnosis was wrong.

The 54-year-old “Cruel Intentions” actress recalled noticing concerning symptoms when Applegate visited her home several years ago.

Blair, who was diagnosed with MS herself in 2018, urged her friend to pursue further testing.

Her comments aired on “The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show” on Tuesday, October 20, the same day Applegate revealed she had been misdiagnosed with MS in 2021.

Applegate broke down in tears while discussing her health on the “MeSsy” podcast, which she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, as EntertainmentNow reported.

However — Blair’s interview was taped before Applegate made her announcement.

Selma Blair Recalls Warning Christina Applegate About MS Symptoms

Blair explained that Applegate, 54, had been experiencing significant discomfort during a visit to her home.

“Christina was over [at my house], and she was sitting outside, and she was just in so much discomfort, and her feet had so much neuropathy. She was saying it was diverticulitis or something I also was diagnosed with younger as just an attempt to figure out what all these weird things were,” Blair recalled.

Recognizing symptoms that she believed could be neurological, Blair suggested an MRI.

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“I said, ‘I don’t mean to put my stuff on you, but you should get an MRI. This sounds neurological. You could have MS,'” she recalled telling her friend.

Applegate was initially hesitant, but eventually followed Blair’s advice.

“She said, ‘I don’t know. I don’t have this stuff.’ I was like, ‘Just get an MRI.’ And she did, and that was the beginning of her journey.”

Selma Blair Reflects on Helping Her Friend

The “Legally Blonde” actress explained that she felt it was important to raise her concerns rather than ignore the symptoms she had noticed.

“I think more damage occurs [when you don’t say something], and I’m glad that she had an opportunity to at least figure out what she can with her doctor and how she’s dealing with it,” Blair said.

She also stressed that MS affects people differently, making it difficult to compare one person’s symptoms with another’s.

Blair has spoken publicly about living with the neurological condition since announcing her diagnosis in 2018.

(Also read: Selma Blair Breaks Silence With Emotional Statement After Delta Flight Incident)

Christina Applegate Reveals She Was Misdiagnosed With MS

The “Dead to Me” actress revealed that doctors recently determined she does not have MS, despite spending five years dealing with debilitating symptoms.

“You don’t get misdiagnosed and then all of the sudden I’m better,” Applegate explained.

She admitted that her condition has worsened, leaving her without an explanation for her ongoing health problems.

Christina Applegate Continues Searching for Medical Answers

Getty Christina Applegate has endured health issues in recent years.

Applegate said the news brought little relief because she still struggles with everyday activities, including walking short distances.

The Emmy winner also said she still relies on a wheelchair for medical appointments. Her doctors are now working to determine what has caused her symptoms since 2021.

Although Blair’s interview and Applegate’s announcement aired on the same day, there is no indication that Blair knew about the revised diagnosis when she recorded her remarks.