Selma Blair’s Next Public Appearance Gets Update Following Flight Incident

Selma Blair still plans to meet fans in Connecticut this weekend despite the legal case over her alleged behavior aboard a flight to New York.

Organizers of 90s Con confirmed Tuesday, October 13, that Blair remains on the guest list for the three-day nostalgia convention at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

“Selma Blair will be joining us at 90s Con as planned. See you there!” That’s4Entertainment announced on social media.

Blair, 54, is scheduled to attend the event from Friday, October 16, through Sunday, October 18.

The confirmation comes just days after she was arrested following an alleged incident on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York.

A representative for ’90s Con also confirmed Blair’s appearance to The Daily Mail, stating: “Nothing has changed with her appearance. She is still attending and keeping her commitment to her fans as planned.”

What Will Selma Blair Do at 90s Con?

The “Cruel Intentions” actress is expected to join fan meet-and-greets, including autographs, selfies, and professional photo opportunities.

Blair had previously been promoted as one of the convention’s celebrity guests. When organizers released the event’s panel schedule on Sunday, October 11, they did not include her name.

That’s4Entertainment later explained to a fan that Blair had “elected to spend more time at table to meet fans,” according to People. She posted that schedule before her arrest later that day.

The Hartford convention celebrates television, movies and music from the 1990s and runs through Sunday, October 18.

What Is Selma Blair Accused of Doing?

Getty Selma Blair’s lawyer says missed medication doses, exhaustion and a head injury left the actress in “severe confusion and disorientation” during a flight.

Blair was arrested after arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday following a Delta flight from Los Angeles.

Authorities allege she injured two flight attendants during the flight.

She was later accused of kicking a police officer while being taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and kicking a nurse at the hospital.

Blair pleaded not guilty Monday, October 12, to two counts of second-degree assault stemming from the alleged incidents after landing, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

She was released after bail was set at $20,000 cash or $60,000 bond.

What Have Selma Blair’s Representatives Said?

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A representative for the “Legally Blonde” actress told Variety that Blair experienced a medical emergency during the flight and received treatment after landing.

Her attorneys have also said she had missed prescribed medication, was exhausted and had suffered a blow to the head, which they said contributed to severe confusion and disorientation.

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The allegations have not been proven in court.

Who Else Is Attending 90s Con?

Blair will join a large lineup of stars at the Hartford event. Other scheduled guests include John Stamos, Joey Fatone, Tara Reid, Heather Locklear, Jane Seymour, Daphne Zuniga, Rachael Leigh Cook, and several members of the Backstreet Boys lineup.

The convention is scheduled to begin Friday, October 16, and continue through Sunday, October 18, with celebrity appearances, photo opportunities, and other fan events planned throughout the weekend.

Blair has also dealt with serious health issues in recent years. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and has said the disease has been in remission since 2021.

According to Page Six, the actress has spoken publicly about symptoms including fatigue, mobility problems, and difficulty speaking, and often travels with her service dog, Scout, who helps with her physical and emotional needs.

In 2025, Blair told People she was “truly in remission” and “feeling really well,” though she has continued to acknowledge that managing MS can still be unpredictable.