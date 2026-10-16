Selma Blair Breaks Silence With Emotional Statement After Delta Flight Incident

Just days after Selma Blair made headlines over an alleged mid-air incident aboard a Delta flight, the actress’ representative is pushing back on parts of the public account surrounding her arrest.

In a statement shared with People, the rep says Blair experienced a medical emergency and did not intend to hurt anyone.

As EntertainmentNow reported before, Blair, 54, was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport following the Sunday, October 11, flight to New York and was later taken to a hospital.

She pleaded not guilty the following day to two counts of second-degree assault and was released on bail, according to CNN.

Her spokesperson said the coverage so far has relied too heavily on initial law enforcement information.

What Is Selma Blair’s Rep Saying About the Flight?

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“Since Sunday night, the public account of what happened to Selma aboard a flight to New York has been built almost entirely on a police statement and a decade-old headline,” the representative said.

The spokesperson thanked reporters who had approached the story with additional context but argued that unanswered questions had fueled speculation.

“We can, however, correct the record on a few points already in public circulation. Selma Blair experienced a medical emergency on the flight. There was no attempt to open the door of the aircraft. Selma did not intend to harm anyone.”

Blair’s Team Addresses Her Multiple Sclerosis

Getty Selma Blair attends the 2025 American Brain Foundation Gala

Blair publicly disclosed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018 and has spoken extensively about living with the neurological disease.

Her representative strongly rejected any suggestion that her diagnosis was in question.

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“The suggestion by anyone that Selma does not have multiple sclerosis is outrageous. Her diagnosis has been public since 2018,” the statement said.

The spokesperson added that Blair also lives with pseudobulbar affect, a neurological condition that can affect emotional expression, and said it “bears directly on how a medical episode presents to people who do not know her.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, pseudobulbar affect (PBA) is a neurological condition that can cause sudden, uncontrollable episodes of laughing, crying, or anger that may not reflect how a person is actually feeling.

The statement also noted that Blair travels with a service dog and said authorities separated the animal from her following the incident.

What Has Blair Been Accused Of?

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According to Fox News, Blair is accused of kicking a police officer repeatedly and kicking a nurse in the chest.

Emergency dispatch audio obtained by the outlet also indicated that a responder referred to someone involved as having “some bite marks” along with other minor injuries.

Those allegations remain part of an active criminal case. Blair has entered a not-guilty plea.

Rep Asks Public to Withhold Judgment

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Blair’s team also pointed to her work throughout 2026, including film and television projects, business ventures and disability advocacy.

The statement said Blair “has worked on seven film and television projects in 2026 alone” and remains active in advocacy for people with disabilities, the MS community and the Jewish community.

Her spokesperson concluded by asking for patience as more facts emerge.

“There is much more to this story than has been reported, and we ask to consider the entirety of the facts before rushing to judgment, whether in the courtroom or in the court of public opinion.”

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