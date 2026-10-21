‘Chicago Fire’ Has Found Its New Chief in ‘Desperate Housewives’ Star

While there isn’t an in-house chief at Firehouse 51, it doesn’t mean that there won’t be Battalion Chiefs making appearances on “Chicago Fire.” In fact, the series has introduced one already, and now there’s another one joining the story.

A “Desperate Housewives” star is joining the cast. It’s not clear how long he’ll be with the show, but there are a few details on what to expect.

Doug Savant from ‘Desperate Housewives’ Joins ‘Chicago Fire’

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 29: Actors Laura Leighton and Doug Savant arrive to the Series Finale of ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” at W Hollywood on April 29, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

During “Chicago Fire” Season 15 Episode 3, fans will get to meet Chief Tomlin, according to One Chicago Center. He’ll be played by “Desperate Housewives” actor Doug Savant, and so far, NBC is holding back on any character details. While on “Desperate Housewives,” Savant played the laid-back, fun-loving Tom Scavo, and before that, he took on the role of Matt Fielding on the ’90s primetime soap “Melrose Place.” He also had guest roles on the likes of “CSI,” Firefly,” “Nip/Tuck,” and “JAC.”

It’s unlikely that he’ll play another fun-loving character. “Chicago Fire” is already setting up for trouble for Severide, as he tackles the job of being Firehouse 51’s captain. During the second hour of the season, Chief Lowen shared that while Severide had his support, there were people at the top who were ready to see him fail. One of the problems was having his wife at the same firehouse as him.

At the end of the episode, Severide realized that the discretionary fund they had would be better spent on a tool Kidd needed rather than fixing the water heater. He knew that this would likely not go down well with the brass, but it was the right thing for the job.

A Firefighter Is Injured in ‘Chicago Fire’

Getty Doug Savant walks the carpet at the Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s “Tex-Mex Fiesta” honoring Marcia Cross at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on September 6, 2019. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo credit should read LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

His introduction is timed with an episode that focuses on a firefighter being injured in the line of duty. This isn’t about Cruz, but about one of the other firefighters are Firehouse 51, and it’s likely one of the four probationary firefighters, as they have made numerous mistakes and caused problems for the team.

It’s normal for an investigation into the call when a firefighter is injured. Severide will find himself under the watchful eye of Tomlin, who will want to figure out who to hold accountable.

Of course, it doesn’t mean the episode will turn out to find someone at fault. There have been previous episodes with similar situations and injuries, and it is a high-risk job. However, it’s going to be a tense hour. If it is one of the probationary firefighters, though, it’s going to be Kidd who gets the dressing down, as she is their training officer, and that could add more fuel to the fire against Severide.

It’s not yet clear if he will be in just one episode or if he will recur. “Chicago Fire” has seen some major changes, with Dom Pascal no longer acting as the in-house battalion chief. He was fired toward the end of Season 14, leading to Severide taking on the reins. The 300th episode has been confirmed as Cruz’s final hour, as the show loses yet another OG character.