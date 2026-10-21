John Goodman Reveals Unexpected Downside of His 200-Pound Weight Loss

John Goodman is opening up about the unexpected downside of his dramatic weight-loss transformation.

The 74-year-old actor, best known for playing Dan Conner on the ’90s sitcom “Roseanne” and its spinoff, “The Conners”, recently discussed his decades-long struggles with weight and alcoholism in an interview with The New Yorker.

While Goodman has lost approximately 200 pounds over the years, he revealed that the physical changes have come with an uncomfortable side effect.

“I had an operation on my stomach. But I also turned anemic and lost a layer of fat under my skin, and I’m cold all the time,” Goodman explained.

The actor did not specify what type of stomach surgery he underwent. His latest comments offer a glimpse into the challenges that have accompanied his health journey, which involved much more than changing his diet and exercise routine.

John Goodman’s Weight Loss Journey

Getty NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 29: Actor John Goodman attends the screening of the Season Four Premiere of “Damages” at Paris Theatre on June 29, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

Goodman has been candid about his weight struggles for years. Before making lasting lifestyle changes, the actor experienced repeated cycles of losing and regaining significant amounts of weight.

“I’d lose 60 pounds in a summer, gain it all back. Seventy pounds, 80 pounds. And that got tiring,” he told the outlet. “I took steps so I wouldn’t have to do that anymore. I was almost 400 pounds.”

At his heaviest, in 2011, Goodman weighed nearly 400 pounds. He also explained that quitting alcohol in 2007 did not immediately resolve his relationship with food.

“I was eating alcoholically after I stopped drinking,” he said.

Goodman also discussed his decision to get sober, revealing that he had reached a point where he knew he needed to make a change.

“There’s a saying in the rooms: I got sick and tired of being sick and tired,” he said, describing his experience with alcoholism. “The thing about instant gratification is you don’t really care what’s going to happen right after it — which always led to bigger hangovers or me getting the shakes, and having to drink to get rid of the shakes, and that vicious cycle.”

In a 2016 interview with ABC News, Goodman also reflected on how his appearance had motivated him to pursue a healthier lifestyle.

“I just got tired of looking at myself,” he said at the time. “You’re shaving in the mirror, and you don’t want to look at yourself. It gets dangerous.”

John Goodman Today

Over time, Goodman made changes to his eating habits and incorporated more physical activity into his daily routine.

In a 2018 interview with AARP The Magazine, Goodman described his approach to eating in straightforward terms.

“It was basically just portion control, and ‘I don’t need it,'” he said, explaining how he had changed his relationship with food.

Today, Goodman continues to prioritize his health as he navigates life in his 70s, focusing on low impact fitness after a hip injury last year. He’s been working on “building up the core, balance, strength training, stuff like that, so I don’t fall down.”

“There’s been a lot of therapy. I’m happy now. I just wish I was better spoken and I could relax more,” he said. “The best stuff happens when I’m relaxed.”