‘Full House’ Cast on What Bob Saget Said About His Passing Before It Happened & How They Keep His Memory Alive

The “Full House” cast reunited at 90s Con, where they reflected on their dear friend and former co-star Bob Saget, who died suddenly on January 9, 2022. He was 65. Saget’s presence is still felt, and in an exclusive video obtained by EntertainmentNow, Candace Cameron Bure discussed how her former co-star, John Stamos, received the Bob Saget Legacy Award, and how special the moment was for them all.

‘Full House’ Cast Remember Bob Saget

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Bure praised Stamos for how he “loves people” and said he “has a huge heart and he has been working with so many charities.” Stamos also praised his castmates and how they have gotten involved in charity work. Jodie Sweetin added, “I think ‘Full House’ makes us feel the love between each other. It makes you guys feel the love that the Tanners had. I just really think it’s something incredibly special that, like, won’t ever be replicated; I don’t think. I really truly feel like this is a special group of People.”

The nonprofit Scleroderma Research Foundation created the Bob Saget Legacy Award in 2023 in memory of Saget, People reports. They noted that the late star was a “longtime supporter and board member of the foundation.” For Stamos, receiving the award was an incredible honor.

“Well, it makes me sad that he’s not here giving it to me. But it’s, you know, it’s an honor,” Stamos told the publication. “Whatever few awards or things that I’ve received over the years, it’s just the most important to me. Especially to carry on.”

“Bob left this behind,” he shared. “Sure, there’s television, sitcoms and reruns and whatever. But this is a legacy. This is something to leave behind. And I just want to really acknowledge that.”

Dave Coulier & John Stamos Joke About Bob Saget

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Dave Coulier, who was also onstage, used the time to reflect on Saget and how he is still remembered. In a video obtained by EntertainmentNow, he told a joke about how Saget would be playful with him. “Bob would grab my butt a lot,” Coulier said. “John grabs my butt, too.” Stamos then joked that he does this “just to keep Bob alive.” The playful exchange highlighted the closeness between the co-stars. They then laughed and joked that this was “a sign” from Saget.

John Stamos Reveals How Bob Saget Is Living On

This isn’t the first time Stamos has spoken about how Saget lives on, and in an interview with People on October 14, he said that his late friend and former co-star is “living through” his 8-year-old son Billy.

“I’ll tell you, he is really living through my son,” he said. “You know, I’m always looking for signs. Billy, my son, and I wrote a children’s book that’s coming out about hummingbirds. It’s about spirits from the past coming back. But I swear to God, I see Bob and my son now all the time.”

Stamos continued, “He’s got toilet Tourette’s. Today he came home and said, ‘Mom, Dad, poop. That’s Bob.’ So Bob is making me laugh through my son, which is really special.”