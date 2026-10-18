Heather Locklear Reflects on a Spicy Scene With Grant Show on ‘Melrose Place’

Heather Locklear delivered a memorable performance as Amanda Woodward on the soap opera “Melrose Place,” which premiered in 1992. She reflected on her role during an appearance at 90s Con over the weekend, and in an exclusive video obtained by EntertainmentNow, she discussed a that stood out to her. The scene was with hunk Grant Show, who played Jake Hanson.

Heather Locklear Reflects on Her Spicy Scene with Grant Show

When asked how many times she had started “tearing off clothes” and hopped onto a desk during filming, Locklear replied, “One, with Grant.” She continued, “I thought that was so fun.” The cast chuckled and seemed to be in a very good mood, with Show agreeing, “It was fun.”

Locklear continued, “I think women felt empowered by that. They’re like, right on.”

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Locklear left her mark on the series, and in another video from 90s Con, her former co-star Rob Estes admitted that one of his favorite scenes was with her. “I think my favorite romantic or sexual scene was with Heather … it wasn’t Heather, it was Amanda,” Estes said. “But I already had a crush on Heather/Amanda, and it was just fun to get in bed with her.”

Stars Reveal How Filming ‘Melrose Place’ Felt Safe

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Locklear responded, saying, “Let me tell you, it wasn’t bad.” Estes also commented on the differences between filming scenes like that back in the ‘90s, saying they could “have fun and joke,” but that “now is a different time.” He continued, “Now there is a lot of people on set that, you know, things have to be a certain way, and fair enough. But I think we were all so comfortable with each other, so for a lot of the love scenes or the desk clearing scenes, it was just fun.”

Locklear agreed, saying, “It was fun.” They both agreed they “felt safe” during filming. Estes noted that in “feeling safe, you get the freedom to really just be like, this is great, you know?”

Heather Locklear Reflects on Filming ‘Melrose Place’

90s Con is the most recent time Locklear has discussed her time on “Melrose Place,” but it is not the first. In a February 2025 discussion on the podcast “Still the Place,” Locklear revealed she initially felt she was “too old” to be on the show.

“I watched the show because there was so much press on it,” Locklear said, People reports. “And I was going, ‘Oh my God, this show is gonna be great … and I wish I could be on it, but I’m too old.’ I was, like, 30. Or almost 30 or something like that. And you guys were all 20, early 20s.”

Locklear revealed that her role was supposed to be a guest appearance, and she told Spelling who she wanted her character to be. “I go, ‘Of course. Yeah. That’d be fun,’” she recalled. “I just said, ‘I wanna be a businesswoman, I don’t wanna be Sammy Jo from ‘Dynasty.’ I don’t wanna, like, be a quirky girl.’”

