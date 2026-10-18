Lori Loughlin, 62, and John Stamos, 63, Share Sweet Moment on Plane Ride — Watch

Lori Loughlin and John Stamos are as close as ever. The “Full House” on-screen couple shared a funny moment up in the air. Loughlin, 62, uploaded a selfie video sitting next to Stamos, 63, who pretended to be bemused by his longtime friend. The moment garnered an instant reaction from fans online. The pair had earlier reunited with their “Full House” co-stars for the Bob Saget Scleroderma Award.

Stamos was presented with the award by the Scleroderma Research Foundation. It was created in honor of their “Full House” co-star Bob Saget, who passed away in 2022. Stamos and Loughlin played married couple Jesse and Rebecca Katsopolis on the hit sitcom and remain just as close with their castmates.

Lori Loughlin Playfully Teases John Stamos On A Plane Ride

Lori Loughlin was feeling playful with John Stamos on a plane. The actress shared a video of herself and her longtime friend sitting together. While Loughlin was in the mood to joke around, Stamos playfully appeared to be at the end of his patience.

In the selfie video, Loughlin moves her camera to her left to show Stamos. The actor looks irritated by Loughlin’s antics and pretends to be looking for space. Stamos then tries to separate himself from Loughlin by creating a partition.

“How do I get this to-?” Stamos can be heard the moment he tries to create a barrier. Loughlin instantly breaks down laughing as her co-star continues the joke. The sweet moment between friends attracted a significant reaction online. Fans

“So wonderful to see you smiling and having a ball! xoxo m. ❤️,” said “Desperate Housewives” star Marcia Cross. The actress was one of many high-profile names to appreciate the light-hearted moment.

“Aunt Becky and Uncle Jessie are back!😂,” another commenter wrote. It was one of several comments that admired Loughlin and Stamos’s friendship. Some comments also voiced hope that the pair end up together as their characters.

However, Stamos has been married to Caitlin McHugh since 2018; the pair are parents to their son, Billy, 8. Loughlin’s 29-year marriage to Mossimo Giannulli ended earlier this year when the two finalized their divorce.

Lori Loughlin Supported John Stamos For The Bob Saget Scleroderma Award

Lori Loughlin and John Stamos were together after she supported his award ceremony. The 63-year-old was honored at a lavish event for his charitable efforts. Along with Loughlin, Stamos’s onscreen nieces appeared to support him. Candace Cameron Bure, 50, and Jodie Sweetin, 44, were next to Stamos and Loughlin at the event.

The “Full House” and “Fuller House” co-stars have enjoyed a friendship that has lasted for four decades. In another post, Loughlin gushed about her bond with her friends and the departed Bob Saget. The carousel features pictures of the castmates posing for selfies and an inside look from Loughlin at the attendees.

Loughlin captioned the post with a heartfelt tribute to her friends, whom she considers her family. The actress also voiced gratitude for her friendship with Saget, leaving a heartfelt “I love you” for him at the end of her post.