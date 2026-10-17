Brenda Vaccaro Discusses Broken Engagement With Michael Douglas & Their ‘Hippie Wedding’

Fans have been discovering a lot about Michael Douglas’ relationships since the release of his tell-all memoir, “One Helluva Ride,” but there is another one that deserves to be highlighted: he was once engaged to Brenda Vaccaro.

Brenda Vaccaro Shares Insight Into Her Failed Relationship

Douglas and Vaccaro met on set of “Summertree” and dated from 1971 to 1976, even getting engaged at one point. While they never made it down the aisle, the former couple were already deep into their wedding planning when they ended their relationship. In an appearance on the “Tom and Mickey” show, hosted by Tom Postilio and Mickey Conlon, on October 12, the ‘90s star reflected on their breakup.

“I fell in love with somebody else, I knew it,” she said of why their relationship ended. “I wasn’t in love with him anymore, I knew it. He just wasn’t for me.”

She continued, “Change is in every relationship. If we really respect a change, we’d never leave anybody. And sometimes the change is good. Sometimes it ain’t so good. You know what I mean? But that’s what relationships are. And I just couldn’t stay because I was in love. And I wasn’t in love with him anymore.”

Vaccaro revealed that they had already printed their wedding invitations. “And there were 175 people, I think. Forgive me if I’m wrong, Michael,” she said.

While the couple never legally married, they had what Vaccaro referred to as a “hippie wedding,” surrounded by friends and loved ones. “He gave me a leather ring because he was a hippie, and we got married with words and love. And there was no priest, there was nothing,” she said. “And everybody applauded, and we had this wedding, and so I thought, why are we getting married again?” It was pressure from their respective parents that made them decide to go through with a wedding, although they never did walk down the aisle.

Michael Douglas Shares Details on Broken Engagement

Douglas has been married twice. He married his first wife, Diandra Luker in 1977, and finalized their divorce in 2000, although they had separated in 1995. He later married Catherine Zeta-Jones, whom he is still married to, later that year.

In “One Helluva Ride,” Douglas spoke about his relationship with Vaccaro. “Summertree was shot in Padadena, and on that picture is where I met and fell in love with Brenda Vaccarro,” he wrote, People reports. He referred to the actress as “the whole package — she was a talented and respected actress; she was funny; and she had a great sexy voice.”

Douglas shared that when he was filming the drama series, “The Streets of San Francisco,” which began in 1972, it took a toll on their relationship. He was exhausted when Vaccaro visited him, and he wrote that she spent “most of her visit watching me snore.”

He learned that Vaccaro was having an affair with actor Don Stroud while visiting Los Angeles. “I heard through mutual acquaintances that Brenda regretted ending our relationship and especially ending it for Don Stroud,” he wrote. “Truthfully, the split should have happened long before it did.” He admitted that they had “grown apart” but that he was still deeply hurt by their breakup.