‘Boy Meets World’ Alum Matthew Lawrence Proposes Unique Spin-Off

Beloved ’90s sitcom “Boy Meets World” ran from 1993 to 2000. Across the show’s seven seasons, fans fell in love with the wide cast of characters and unique storylines that truly brought the show to life.

“Mrs. Doubtfire” star Matthew Lawrence played Jack Hunter in seasons five through eight. Though he joined the show in the second half of its run, he quickly became a fan favorite.

“Boy Meets World” already had one spin-off, “Girl Meets World,” which ran from 2014 to 2017. But if Disney has plans for another spin-off, Matthew Lawrence has plenty of ideas.

Matthew Lawrence Dishes on His Idea For a New ‘Boy Meets World’ Series

On “Boy Meets World,” Matthew Lawrence often played opposite Will Friedle, who portrayed Eric Matthews. Jack and Eric were roommates and best friends during the later seasons of the show. Today, Matthew Lawrence thinks a spin-off starring the two would be an excellent idea.

“That was supposed to happen,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly. “That, I would do that in a second.”

Today, Matthew Lawrence hosts the “Brotherly Love” podcast with his brothers and fellow actors, Joey and Andy Lawrence. However, he still has a lot of love for many members of the “Boy Meets World” cast. He even went on to briefly reprise his role in “Girl Meets World.”

“I always say outside of Andy and Joe, there’s only one guy that I’ve had that connection with in the business when it comes to situational comedy and it’s Will Friedle,” Lawrence added.

Though there isn’t currently a plan for a show starring Jack Hunter and Eric Matthews, the actor has some ideas.

“Both went their own ways, and now the show is that they’ve been forced back together again… They’ve had to now lean on each other, no matter how much they don’t want to, to get through their early 40s,” Matthew Lawrence explained his idea for the spin-off.

“Clearly have completely fallen on both their faces. I think that’s the only way to really start this thing,” he continued.

Disney Reportedly Scrapped a Similar Idea

Though Matthew Lawrence would love a starring role on the series, his older brother Joey has some ideas for it too.

“We’ve talked about it off-camera. We actually talked about it on our podcast,” Joey Lawrence revealed. “But to me, it would be ‘The Odd Couple’. … [Eric and Jack are] thrust back together. They’ve completely changed how they live their lives. They’re at odds, but they somehow have to depend on each other and grow to find common ground. I mean, that’s it. It’s Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, right?”

According to Matthew Lawrence, there actually was an idea for Eric and Jack to have their own spin-off. Sadly, it never came to fruition.

“That was really supposed to happen. But that was the start of Disney and Michael Jacobs Feud,” the actor explained.

The brothers added that a spin-off with the original actors would be an ideal situation. They admittedly aren’t interested in a reboot of “Boy Meets World” with new cast members.

“At the end of the day, I don’t wanna see a new cast play an old title cast,” Joey added. “I wanna see the cast now. And whenever they’ve done that, whether it’s been executed well or not, we can argue that, but I feel like at least people are a lot more excited about giving it a shot, because they wanna see their old familiar characters today.”

“Boy Meets World” is available to stream on Disney+ with a subscription.