New Update Emerges In Selma Blair’s Airport Incident

Selma Blair has been arraigned following her altercation on an airplane that resulted in her being arrested and charged with assault, TMZ reports.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Blair is being charged with counts of second-degree assault for allegedly attacking a police officer and a nurse. She was arraigned before a judge on Monday, with her bail set at $20K cash, $60K bond, or a $60K partially secured bond.

Blair was arrested for getting violent on her flight from Los Angeles to New York in which she allegedly tried to open the aircraft door while the plane was in the air. Two flight attendants were injured during the incident, one sustaining a laceration and the other being bitten.

She was restrained and arrested after landing, but according to the court documents, police say they were restraining her on a stretcher at JFK International Airport; her leg came free, and she kicked an officer repeatedly in the face. The officer says her jaw swelled up and he suffered substantial pain” to her face, neck, and chest. Then, while a nurse was treating her at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center on Monday morning, Blair kicked her in the chest.

“It’s unclear whether Blair entered a plea during her arraignment. Her next court date is January 19, 2027,” TMZ further reports.

This comes just days before she was set to appear at the upcoming 90s Con in Hartford, Conn., which will run from Friday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 18.

Dispatch Audio From Selma Blair’s Airplane Incident

Dispatch audio was obtained by PEOPLE on Oct. 12, in which first responders and medical personnel were at the gate when the plane arrived in New York City.

“From the info I’ve got, sounds like there were two – yeah, one flight attendant and one passenger that sustained some minor injuries, a bloody nose as well as some bite marks as well,” one responder can be heard saying over dispatch audio. “So I don’t think when need an ambulance or anything like that, but we [could get] some medical personnel at the gate to look at their injuries.”

The dispatcher added that “it sounds like the disruptive passenger also bashed her head on the bulkhead or something like that.”

Selma Blair’s Representative Releases Statement

Getty

Following the incident in which she was arrested and transported to the hospital, a representative for Blair shared a statement with TMZ.

“Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition,” the statement read.

Delta also released a statement, in which a spokesperson said that they have a ““zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.”

The FBI is investigating the incident, with a spokesperson saying that they are “responsible for investigating all assaults aboard aircraft.”

“Yesterday, we were informed by our partners at Port Authority Police Department of a potential assault aboard a flight that arrived into JFK. As per long-standing DOJ policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations,” their statement read.