Selma Blair Shared Kind Post Online Shortly Before Delta Flight Altercation

Moments before she was arrested for allegedly getting violent on her flight from Los Angeles to New York, Selma Blair posted on Instagram, sharing a view from her airplane seat. In another shot, she is smiling in selfies and with friends, as well as sharing a photo of her dog, Scout.

“From LA to New Mexico to La to nyc to LA Scout and I have been busy. I miss you,” she captioned the post.

Blair’s representatives say she suffered a “medical emergency” on the Delta flight, with sources telling TMZ that she allegedly tried to open the aircraft door while the plane was in the air. Two flight attendants were injured during the incident, one sustaining a laceration and the other being bitten.

She was restrained and arrested after landing, with further reports saying she kicked a police officer while being transported to the hospital and later assaulted a nurse, who has pressed charges. She is facing two counts of assault, one involving the officer and the other involving the nurse.

The FBI is investigating the incident, with law enforcement sources telling TMZ that Blair has been issued a federal summons, which charges her with “assault within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States.”

“The FBI is responsible for investigating all assaults aboard aircraft,” a spokesperson for the FBI told PEOPLE. “Yesterday, we were informed by our partners at Port Authority Police Department of a potential assault aboard a flight that arrived into JFK. As per long-standing DOJ policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations.”

Selma Blair’s Service Dog Was With Her During Plane Ride

According to TMZ, Blair’s service dog, which is an English Red Fox Labrador named Scout, was with her on the plane on Sunday. Sources told the outlet that the dog is safe and has been picked up by the actress’s lawyers at JFK Airport.

Selma adopted Scout in 2021, which was three years after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

During an interview with PEOPLE in 2022, Blair talked about her dog and all the ways he helps her due to her MS battle.

“He’s a tremendous gift,” she said. “He’s with me all the time. If I fall into a big [muscle] spasm or have some trouble moving and need to recalibrate, he can get between my legs, help me get up, and balance me. It’s given me a lot of independence.”

Dispatch Audio From Selma Blair’s Airplane Incident

Dispatch audio was obtained by PEOPLE on Oct. 12 in which first responders and medical personnel were at the gate when the plane arrived in New York City.

“From the info I’ve got, sounds like there were two – yeah, one flight attendant and one passenger that sustained some minor injuries, a bloody nose as well as some bite marks as well,” one responder can be heard saying over dispatch audio. “So I don’t think when need an ambulance or anything like that, but we [could get] some medical personnel at the gate to look at their injuries.”

The dispatcher added that “it sounds like the disruptive passenger also bashed her head on the bulkhead or something like that.”



