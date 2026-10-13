Mario Lopez Shares Gorgeous Pictures of His Wife in Revealing Sheer Dress to Celebrate Her Birthday [PHOTOS]

Actor and television host Mario Lopez has wished his gorgeous wife Courtney a happy 44th birthday — and he’s shared a stunning set of photographs of the actress in doing so.

“Saved by the Bell” star and “Access Hollywood” host Lopez, 53, has been married to Courtney, née Mazza, since 2012. Per People, they first met on Broadway in 2008. They have three children together. They are daughter Gia Francesca, who was born in 2010, and sons Dominic Luciano and Santino Rafael, who were born in 2013 and 2019, respectively.

Their relationship is still going strong. Lopez expressed his feelings for and paid tribute to Courtney in a lovely post on social media for her birthday.

Mario Lopez Adoringly Calls His Wife ‘The Heart of Our Family’

Mario Lopez shared his wonderful birthday tribute to his wife Courtney with the 3.3 million followers on his Instagram account.

The post includes a carousel of five beautiful photographs of Courtney. In each image, she is wearing a gorgeous sheer dress. Specifically, it’s a white V-neck, cap-cape-sleeved maxi gown. Courtney looks absolutely incredible in the revealing outfit. In one of the images, the Lopez’s pet French Bulldog sneaks into shot in the bottom right-hand corner.

Lopez’s caption on his post reads, “Happy birthday kid! The heart of our family, and the woman who deserves a trophy for putting up with me… Life with you is full of love, laughter & 3 kids who somehow think they’re in charge. I’d choose you all over again baby… Te quiero mucho!”

The star also added the hashtags, “HappyBirthdayMrsLopez, #BirthdayQueen, #FamiliaLopez, and #StillPuttingUpWithMe.”

Daft Punk’s 2001 French electro house track “One More Time” plays over the post.

Courtney replied to the post with three emojis, posting, “😘😘😘.”

Meanwhile, Lopez’s followers also rushed to the comments section in their droves to send their own birthday wishes to his wife.

Lopez’s Followers Wish ‘Beautiful’ & ‘Gorgeous’ Courtney a Happy Birthday

Getty Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez.

The comments section of Mario Lopez’s birthday post for his wife is teeming with lovely messages. They’re from his fans and followers (and a couple of famous faces) who wanted to send Courtney birthday messages of their own.

Actress Ali Cobrin commented, “Happy birthday gorgeous!!!!”

Broadcast journalist and television host Kit Hoover said, “Happy Happy birthday @courtneym_lopez – LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!!”

Famous plastic surgeon Stuart Linder posted, “Happiest Birthday 🎂 Amazing matriarch of the Lopez family. Love the Linders.”

One of Lopez’s followers wrote, “So beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️….wishing her a very happy birthday!”

Another follower proclaimed, “Stunning! Happy Birthday!! Cheers!! 💖🎂🔥”

“Happy Birthday to Courtney have a Speculator Day 🎂🥳💐🎊💕,” said somebody else.

Someone else wrote, “Happy Birthday beautiful lady!!🥰💪🎂🎈🎊🎁🥳🎉🥂✨🩷 I hope your day is blessed beyond measure!!🙌💫😍❤️😎”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Wowww!! Gorgeous !!😍Happy Birthday!!🥳❤️”

We’d like to send our own heartfelt birthday wishes to Courtney Lopez as she turns 44. We hope she’s having the most amazing day spending time with Mario and their nearest and dearest.

This year, per IMDb, the Lopez’s starred together in the television miniseries “Honey, I Think Our House is Haunted.” Per Variety, it launched on Thursday, October 8, on the aTwist microdrama streaming platform.

Its IMDb synopsis says: “After inheriting his eccentric grandmother’s “haunted” house, Milo Lopez moves his reluctant family in for the summer, only for eerie disturbances to convince them she may have been right all along. As tensions rise and secrets unravel, they band together to uncover the truth behind the haunting.”

Check it out!