Jodie Sweetin Shares Update on Dave Coulier After Cancer Battle

Jodie Sweetin is sharing some good news about her former “Full House” co-star Dave Coulier, eight months after he announced he was in remission from tongue cancer.

The actress recently spent time with Coulier, who has faced two cancer diagnoses in the past two years, and says he’s doing well following his treatments.

According to PEOPLE, Sweetin gave the update while attending the Scleroderma Research Foundation’s “Cool Comedy – Hot Cuisine” fundraiser in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The event brought together several members of the “Full House” cast, including John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin, who gathered to support the foundation’s fundraising efforts.

Although Coulier, 66, wasn’t able to attend in person, he was still part of the celebration through a special video message. Sweetin also took the opportunity to share how her longtime friend has been doing since his recovery.

Jodie Sweetin Says Dave Coulier Is ‘Doing Great’ After Cancer Treatment

“We’re still super close,” Sweetin told PEOPLE while discussing her relationship with the “Full House” cast. “We’re all doing 90s Con in Hartford this coming weekend. Yeah, we’re like obnoxiously annoyingly close.”

Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner on the sitcom, revealed that she and fellow cast member Andrea Barber recently spent a weekend at Coulier’s home.

“Andrea Barber and I just stayed at Dave Coulier’s for a weekend. Yeah, we’re a family,” she said.

When asked how Coulier was doing following his cancer treatments, Sweetin offered a reassuring response.

“He’s doing great,” she said.

The actress also recalled joining Coulier for The Coney, a fundraiser supporting arts programs in Detroit.

“We did an arts fundraiser for arts programs in Detroit called The Coney that we went out there and did. It was so much fun and he’s doing great,” Sweetin shared.

Acknowledging that Coulier has faced “such a tough battle,” she explained how much she appreciated their recent time together.

“Sitting around and having coffee with him in the morning meant so much,” she said.

Coulier was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in November 2024 and entered remission five months later. In December 2025, he revealed another diagnosis, tongue cancer, before announcing he was in remission in February 2026.

Sweetin’s comments come two months after Coulier reunited with several “Full House” cast members at Nostalgia Con Orlando on Aug. 8.

According to TV Insider, Coulier joined Sweetin, Stamos, Loughlin and Barber for a panel celebrating the sitcom, which originally aired from 1987 to 1995.

During the event, Coulier shared an encouraging update about his recovery.

“I feel great,” he told the audience. “Doctors have cleared me. They don’t see anything, which is fantastic.”

The actor also encouraged fans to stay on top of their health and schedule regular medical checkups.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s Beverly Hills fundraiser honored Stamos with the Bob Saget Legacy Award, recognizing his support for scleroderma research.

Coulier sent a prerecorded message congratulating his longtime friend, joking that he couldn’t attend because he was on a tractor in Michigan.

“I want to congratulate you, John, on receiving the Bob Saget Legacy Award. You and Bob have always been like beautiful sisters to me, and I love you very much,” he said.

The cast is scheduled to reunite again at ’90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, from Oct. 16-19.

Reflecting on his own health journey during the August convention, Coulier offered fans an important reminder.

“Early detection is everything,” he said.