John Stamos Recalls How Bob Saget Helped Him Through One of His Darkest Moments

John Stamos is remembering how his late “Full House” co-star Bob Saget stood by him during one of the most difficult times in his life.

The 63-year-old actor opened up about Saget’s support following his 2015 DUI arrest while accepting the Bob Saget Legacy Award at the Scleroderma Research Foundation’s “Cool Comedy – Hot Cuisine” fundraiser on Tuesday, Oct. 13, in Beverly Hills, California.

According to PEOPLE, Stamos reflected on how Saget always made sure the people closest to him knew how much they were loved.

“I know that sounds simple, but he didn’t just love people. He made absolute sure that they knew it, whether they wanted to know it or not,” Stamos said.

John Stamos Recalls Bob Saget’s Support After His DUI Arrest

Play

During his speech, Stamos recalled being on his way to meet Saget for dinner at the Palm restaurant in 2015 when he was arrested for driving under the influence.

“And in 2015, I was at the lowest point in my life. One night I was on my way to meet Bob at the Palm and I got arrested for a DUI and I ended up in the hospital,” he shared.

Stamos said he woke up in the hospital to a bright light and a figure standing over him. After his vision cleared, he realized it was Saget.

He even joked that he immediately checked whether his zipper was down, a nod to his friend’s famously raunchy humor.

However, Stamos said what stood out most was how Saget showed up for him without making him feel judged.

“But that night Bob was as close to an angel as I’ve ever known. No judgment, no lecture, just concern and love,” he said. “He showed up and he loved me. That’s who Bob was.”

Stamos added that Saget had also supported him through the loss of his parents and other major moments in his life.

“He was there when my life fell apart and he was there when my life finally came back together,” he recalled.

John Stamos Previously Opened Up About His Life-Changing DUI Arrest

Play

Following his arrest, Stamos entered a 30-day substance abuse treatment program in July 2015. He later discussed his struggles with alcohol and recovery in his 2023 memoir, “If You Would Have Told Me.”

During a November 2023 interview with Willie Geist on “Sunday Sitdown,” Stamos reflected on how the incident became a turning point in his life.

“It changed everything,” he said, according to TODAY.

Stamos explained that seeking treatment also made him realize something important was missing from his life despite his successful career.

“You know, yes, I got the girl, I got the TV show, I got Beach Boys. But I wanted a family. The most important thing I hadn’t done,” he shared.

The actor eventually married Caitlin McHugh in 2018, and the couple welcomed their son, Billy, that same year.

Stamos’ tribute came as he honored Saget’s longtime dedication to scleroderma research, a cause close to the comedian’s heart after his sister, Gay, passed away from the disease in 1994.

Reflecting on his friendship with Saget, who passed away in January 2022, Stamos summed up what made his former co-star so special.

“He showed up and he loved me. That’s who Bob was.”