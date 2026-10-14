John Stamos Says Bob Saget Is ‘Living Through’ His 8-Year-Old Son

John Stamos believes his late friend Bob Saget continues to make him laugh through his 8-year-old son, Billy. The “Full House” star recently shared how his son’s sense of humor reminds him of Saget. One unexpected joke brought the connection into focus. For Stamos, the moment offered a special reminder of a friend he still misses.

John Stamos Says His Son’s Joke Reminded Him of Bob Saget

According to People, Stamos discussed his connection to Saget at the Scleroderma Research Foundation’s Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine fundraising event in Los Angeles. The actor attended the event to honor his late friend and received the Bob Saget Legacy Award.

During an interview with People, John Stamos explained that he often looks for signs of Saget in his everyday life. He believes those reminders now appear through Billy.

“I’ll tell you, he is really living through my son,” Stamos said.

The actor also described a recent moment at home that made him think of his friend. Billy came home and made a joke which immediately reminded Stamos of Saget’s familiar sense of humor.

He then recalled Billy’s words: “Mom, Dad, poop. That’s Bob.”

The joke made John Stamos laugh while reminding him of someone he deeply misses. “So Bob is making me laugh through my son, which is really special,” he said.

Still Connected to His Late Friend

As reported in Parade, Stamos has found unexpected reminders of Saget through his son. Their connection also inspired a project the father and son created together.

John Stamos and Billy co-wrote a children’s picture book titled “Love From Above: A Story of Tiny Birds and Their Big Meaning.” The book explores how loved ones can remain close to us in unexpected ways.

Its story draws inspiration from the family’s connection between hummingbirds and loved ones who have passed away. The book is scheduled for release on April 20, 2027.

The project reflects an idea that has become meaningful to Stamos. He continues to look for signs of people he has lost. His experiences with Billy have given him another way to think about those lasting connections.

John Stamos has also spoken about the importance of remembering what people leave behind. His friendship with Saget remains part of that legacy. Their shared memories continue to bring laughter into his life.

Honoring Bob Saget’s Lasting Legacy

John Stamos and Bob Saget became widely recognized through their work on the ABC sitcom “Full House.” Stamos played Jesse Katsopolis, while Saget portrayed Danny Tanner. The series ran from 1987 to 1995.

The actors later reunited for Netflix’s “Fuller House.” The follow-up series aired from 2016 to 2020. Their friendship extended beyond their television roles, making Saget’s influence especially meaningful to Stamos.

The Bob Saget Legacy Award added another emotional dimension to the recent event. Stamos was honored for carrying forward the memory of his friend.

According to People, Stamos described receiving the award as an honor. He also admitted that the experience made him sad because he wished Saget could have presented it himself.

Saget left a lasting mark through his television work and his personal relationships. For John Stamos, that legacy also lives on in the laughter he shares with Billy.

In other news, Julianne Moore has announced the happy news of her son’s wedding to his longtime girlfriend.