Candace Cameron Bure is sharing her side of the story about how much the cast of “Full House” continues to make from the beloved sitcom decades after it went off the air.

The actress, 50, recently addressed comments made by her former costar Jodie Sweetin, who previously revealed that she received a residual check for just one cent from the hit ABC series. However, Cameron Bure suggested that her experience has been quite different.

During a Tuesday, November 24, appearance on “The McBride Rewind” podcast, Cameron Bure said she was surprised to hear Sweetin’s account of the situation.

“I actually saw that, and she said she doesn’t get much now, and I was like, ‘Jodie, you got to check with your agent or you got to call your bank ’cause I still get residuals,'” Cameron Bure explained.

When asked whether those payments were enough to cover expenses like a mortgage or rent, Cameron Bure indicated that some of the checks can be substantial.

“I mean, depending on what it is, they are,” she said. “They’re substantial. I think it’s like quarterly.”

Jodie Speaks Out

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Sweetin, 44, made headlines earlier this year when she opened up about the financial reality of receiving residuals from Full House.

During an April appearance on the same podcast, the actress recalled receiving a check for just one cent.

“I got a one-cent check the other day,” Sweetin said, explaining that traditional syndication has largely given way to streaming. “There’s no syndication anymore because it’s all in streaming. Who gets paid for that? Nobody gets paid for that.”

The actress also offered a candid look at her everyday financial circumstances, revealing that she drives a used 2023 Hyundai Sonata, rents her home and has credit card debt.

“There are moments when you’re like, ‘This is going well,’ and there are times when you’re like, ‘I need a day job,'” she admitted.

Candace’s Side

While Cameron Bure acknowledged that residual payments can vary depending on the project, she suggested that her overall experience has been more lucrative.

The actress explained that she receives checks from several different projects, including work she completed before and after “Full House”, as well as her numerous Hallmark movies.

“Even pre-Full House, post-Full House and then all of the Hallmark movies too. I would say I at least get a few every single week,” she shared.

Cameron Bure admitted that some checks are worth just a few cents, as they may come from older commercials and voice-over projects.

“If I did a commercial way back when and for some reason it just ran somewhere or I had done voice-over work and you get some that are, like, $7, $6. I do get tons and tons of those,” she explained.

However, according to the actress claimed that the residual checks received for “Full House” “are still substantial.”

“I’m always happy when I open that check and deposit it,” she laughed.