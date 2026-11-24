Nearly two months after the death of his teenage daughter Fiona, Chad Lowe shared a fundraiser started in her honor.

“Fiona was blessed with so many amazing friends. One of her best friends, Liv, created a fundraiser in her honor,” Lowe shared via Threads. “Please consider donating to the @jedfoundation in Fiona’s memory. #FiBearForever❤️.”

He added, “The Jed Foundation is a U.S. nonprofit organization that works to protect emotional health and prevents suicide, substance misuse, and self-harm among teens and young adults #internationalsuicidesurvivorsday.”

Raising Awareness

Fiona’s friends shared a touching tribute to their late friend alongside their wish to raise awareness.

“In October of this year, our best friend Fiona took her life. She had the most loving family, tons of friends, and the biggest heart in the world,” the fundraiser story read. “But sometimes, we just can’t know what’s happening inside someone. That’s why we want to raise money for an amazing organization that brings mental health skills and knowledge to kids like Fiona all over the United States, working directly with schools and in the community. We can’t bring Fiona back, but we can help people like her in her honor. Please help us honor our friend we will love forever.”

The fundraiser, which is being managed by the Jed Foundation, runs from November 11 through June 6, 2027.

Fans flooded the comments section of Chad’s post with worst of support.

“Just donated in your daughter’s precious name. May Fiona’s memory forever be a blessing. I’m so sorry,” one follower shared.

“Just donated. Not much bc I don’t have much, but every bit counts. I’m am deeply sorry about the loss of your beautiful girl,” another wrote.

As of publication, the fundraiser has raised $50,000 of its $200,000 goal.

Fiona’s Loss

Chad and his family announced the death of their 13-year-old daughter with a statement to People on September 29.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance,” the statement read. “She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time.”

It was later revealed that Fiona — who would have turned 14 years old earlier this month — tragically died by suicide.

The family included information for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in its statement.

“With broken hearts we honor and celebrate our beloved Fiona on what would’ve been her 14th birthday. We miss her more than words could ever express,” the “Pretty Little Liars” alum shared via Instagram on November 15. “Our love is eternal. Thank you all for your love, support, and prayers.”

Fiona’s sister Mabel also shared a tribute, writing, “I love you so much fiona ❤️ i wish your short time here was easier and i hope your mind is at ease now.”

She added, “I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive. I love you, i hope you knew just how much.”