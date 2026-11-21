As viewers of Fox‘s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” witnessed, just three of the celebrity recruits made it to the end of the line in the season finale.

When the dust settled, the trio who completed this season’s training were Collin Gosselin, Alexia Umansky and Candace Cameron Bure.

John Stamos Is ‘Too Pretty’ for ‘Special Forces’

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After the finale aired, Cameron Bure opens up about the grueling experience when interviewed by People.

“I don’t know what’s inside everyone’s head. There are a few people that I could pretty much say, no, they’re not going to do that. Like, I know Andrea Barber is not going to do [it],” Bure says. “‘Cause I would pull her to go do a mud run or a Tough Mudder or a Color Run, because I’ve loved doing those things over the years, and I dragged her on a few of them and she was like, ‘No! Why am I doing this?’”

Cameron Bure added: “I would love to see Lori Loughlin on it, but I don’t think she would do it. But, who knows?” Bure says of the Aunt Becky actress, 62. “That would be fun.”

However, there is one “Full House” alum she is pretty certain wants nothing to do with undergoing a regimen of military-style training. “I don’t think John Stamos would do it. I think his hair would get too muddy or something,” she jokes of the erstwhile Uncle Jesse. “[He’s] too pretty.”

She’s Keen to Challenge Herself

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For Cameron Bure, on the other hand, pushing herself beyond her limits was the whole point.

“I’m all about not just the adventure but challenging yourself in ways that push you out of your comfort zone. Because I really, truly believe that when you just take little steps of courage, and you push through your fear, it builds upon itself and it makes you a little bit more courageous to take the next step when something scares you,” she says.

“I don’t want to live my life in fear, and I’ve always encouraged my kids [to do the same]. … Life is an adventure, and we get to make the most of it,” she adds

“I know what kind of grit I have, and I know what kind of heart I have. I’ve been in the entertainment industry for 45 years, and I’ve had my challenges through it, and yet I still push through every time. I’m a mom of three grown adults. I’ve been through life. I know how to sustain, how to endure, how to persevere. But doing it in that type of setting, obviously, was something I’ve never experienced,” she explains.

“I know where my heart is, and that was really the challenge in this kind of environment,” she shares. “Will I still be the same person that I am at home? I wasn’t surprised, but it was more of a relief, like, ‘Okay, I am. I did it. I didn’t let the fear get me or just bail.’ That part was the most — it’s not surprising. I just felt good about it.”