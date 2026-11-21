Charlie Sheen has had a successful career, but his mistakes have also played out publicly. In 2011, following his firing from “Two and a Half Men” and a public fallout with its creators, Sheen was incredibly active on X (formerly Twitter). In December 2017, he made headlines again for his tweets, but this time they targeted actor Rob Lowe.

Charlie Sheen Apologizes to Rob Lowe

During an appearance on the “Mostly Sheenius with Charlie Sheen” podcast on Wednesday, November 18, Sheen was joined by Lowe. He used the episode to reflect on what he had said about Lowe and offered a heartfelt apology.

“You know, I like to clear the air,” Sheen said, People reports. “I like to, you know, not pretend like something didn’t happen or whatever. I think it’s juvenile, and I think it’s how we grow is to just be honest. And you know I’ve sent a few tweets, back when they were tweets, just some stuff about you that was really unkind and unfair.”

Sheen also noted that the comments he made were before he got sober. Lowe reacted to Sheen’s apology, saying, “And if I did [see them], I just went, ‘Well, that’s you know, Charlie’s … one day he’s going to he’s going to get it. Which you did.’” Sheen laughed in response, showing that the two actors have put this time in their lives firmly behind them.

In the episode, Sheen recalled that Lowe had tried to get him to seek help and that he attended his first intervention. “And I know you’re not a huge, like, program guy. It saved my life, but that’s neither here nor there,” Lowe said. “But in the program, as you know, they always say, ‘Take a moment of prayer for the alcoholic who still suffers.’ And you were always my guy.” Sheen was touched that Lowe wanted to wish him well.

Fans React to Charlie Sheen’s Podcast Episode With Rob Lowe

The episode was shared on YouTube, and fans reacted to the two actors appearing together. “Absolutely awesome! I am 63 and have loved these guys since all those epic 80’s movies!! And I have always rooted for Charlie. It makes me so very happy to see him clean and sober and clear headed. He is such a humble, nice guy!” a comment reads.

“So glad Charlie is doing this. Charlie needs to do another pod tour,” a second fan shared.

Other reactions include, “Charlie gives the best sincere “Thank You’s” you’ll ever hear man,” “I’m 58, I’m a big Rob Lowe fan since the 80’s. I even have his book. Also loved Charlie. I’ve watched all their movies! Great episode, Charlie!” and “My two favorite 80s hearttrobs together in one episode best day ever and I love the episode and conversation and I love your podcast Charlie awesome job.”

In September 2025, Sheen gave an interview to People, discussing his sobriety. “There wasn’t anywhere to go with it,” he said of quitting drugs. “And whether it’s true or not, I believe the next hit would kill me.” He also quit drinking, cutting it out “cold turkey,” People reports.

He continued, “I keep really awful situations on a mobile spinning around my head, like one of those things you would hang over a baby crib. And anytime I’m thinking, ‘That’d be a great idea,’ there’s an example that I can go to and just remember that it wouldn’t be a good idea — just the shame, the distress, and the chaos. It’s all still there.”