Ever since Erika Eleniak joined the ranks of celebrities to join OnlyFans, the former “Baywatch” actress has experienced huge success on OnlyFans.

In fact, the ’90s TV star is opening up about how creating “spicy” content on the adult site rescued her from a precarious financial situation that nearly left her homeless.

She’d Been Served an Eviction Notice

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During a recent interview with the “Miss Understood Podcast,” Eleniak, 57, opened up about the difficulties she’d experienced in recent years — and had been served an eviction notice when she decided to join OnlyFans.

As Eleniak explained (via Entertainment Weekly), she was able to get back on her feet within “a couple months” of launching her OnlyFans profile, adding that “the people that were in charge of my rental situation were really kind to me and really worked with me, so that was really a blessing.”

According to Eleniak, she needed to find a way to monetize her celebrity, and OnlyFans proved to be the key.

“I’m in this position where I’m not really acting anymore,” she said. “You find yourself in that position where it’s like, I need to make a certain amount of money in order to pay my overhead. And so what do I do? Where am I going to make that kind of money?”

She’s In the Driver’s Seat

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For Eleniak, the biggest attraction to OnlyFans is that she’s in control of her own content.

“I do my content,” she explained. “I shoot my own stuff and do my own everything. They do give you like in the beginning, you get certain questionnaires about yourself so people can get to know you and OnlyFans can get to know you. But pretty much I do my own stuff.”

When she began, Eleniak planned on emphasizing one specific part of her anatomy.

“The idea was to start with feet,” she said. “But it really just immediately kind of manifested into what it is now.”

She also clarified that she’s “not nude” in that content.

“Mine is just fun and spicy everyday life stuff,” she explained. “It’s what I do in my day, it’ll be, I’m out pumpkin shopping. It’ll be just whatever I’m doing at home, making coffee.”

She also noted that her OnlyFans journey had been something of an experiment to see whether the fans who’d followed her for decades would show up for her latest venture.

“Part of the appeal of jumping back in again was to see if I have a loyal fan base or not, because I’ve had a diverse career, and I’ve had a lot of people stay loyal and follow my career over the years,” she said. “So it was interesting to me to see if they were gonna jump on board with OnlyFans as well. And they have, which has been really nice.”

An earlier report claimed that she was on track to rake in $1 million in her first year on OnlyFans, and while she neither confirmed nor denied that figure, she confirmed her experience on the site had been a lucrative one.

According to Eleniak, her subscription numbers have “gone up and up and up” since first debuting her OnlyFans profile, which she envisions as a “stepping stone” to the next phase in her acting career.

“I do feel more sexy. I do. And empowered,” Eleniak declared. “I feel like I’m the one that is calling the shots, and that feels really good, to be in control.”





