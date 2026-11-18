Brad Pitt explained why Leonardo DiCaprio is not in the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” sequel, “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.“

Both Pitt, 62, and DiCaprio, 52, starred in the hit 2019 comedy, but only Pitt appears in the sequel.

In December 2025, DiCaprio confirmed to Deadline that his character, Rick Dalton, is not coming back in the new film.

“There were some talks about it early on. Ultimately, I cannot wait to see the Cliff Booth story, but I’m not in it,” he told the outlet. “I think David Fincher’s the perfect man for the job. Quentin is a huge fan of his work, I’m a huge fan of his work, and there’s nobody better to carry on that lineage and tell that story. I think it’s the next phase of Cliff Booth’s life. I’m excited to see it.”

Brad Pitt Explains Why There’s No Leonardo DiCaprio Cameo in ‘Cliff Booth’

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Speaking at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday, Pitt told The Hollywood Reporter that having DiCaprio appear in the new movie “would have been great fun, but it required a lot of prosthetics, which is a good couple of weeks prepping to get him. It’s hardly worth the cost for a cameo.”

The trailer also features a lighthearted jab at DiCaprio’s character, explaining why Booth no longer works as Dalton’s stunt double: “Rick got too fat.”

“It was talked about for a while, but it just seemed like a big ask,” he added, teasing that they still make a couple of “sweet tributes” to Rick Dalton in the sequel.

Both Pitt and DiCaprio received Oscar nominations for their roles in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” but Pitt ultimately took home the award.

Brad Pitt Says He Did Not Expect to Reprise His Role

Getty Brad Pitt – Leonardo DiCaprio

Meanwhile, Pitt admitted he never expected to revisit the character, but Tarantino had other plans in mind.

“Quentin was talking about for his 10th one he wanted to do this again — his last film, as he says — and he just wanted to work with friends and do something he loved and I was really flattered,” Pitt said on the red carpet. And then he went, ‘Nah!'”

The actor added, “I don’t bemoan that all because it’s such a commitment, especially for a director. Two years of their lives. And then things sat around for about nine months and Fincher and I were talking about doing something again and it just happened. It occurred to me, gave it to him, called him, and within 24 hours.”

“The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” will hit IMAX theaters on Nov. 25 before arriving on Netflix for streaming on Dec. 23.