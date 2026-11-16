LL Cool J Reveals His Secret to 31-Year Marriage as He Takes on New Role in ‘NCIS’ Franchise

LL Cool J is sharing the advice he believes has helped keep his marriage to Simone I. Smith going strong for more than three decades, and it starts with something couples might not expect.

The “NCIS: New York” star, 58, told People that maintaining a successful relationship requires both partners to have their own goals and interests.

“To be in a successful partnership with anybody, you gotta be on your own personal mission,” LL Cool J said.

The rapper and actor, whose real name is James Todd Smith, has been married to Simone since August 1995. The couple celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary in August 2026.

“You gotta make it right for you and you gotta understand that people ain’t perfect. I think that’s a big part of it,” he explained. “And then beyond that, you gotta make sure that whatever the situation is, you’re going after your dream.”

His comments come as he returns to the “NCIS” franchise alongside Scott Caan in the new CBS series.

LL Cool J Reveals What He Believes Makes a Marriage Last

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LL Cool J said pursuing personal goals is important, but supporting a partner’s ambitions also plays a role in maintaining a healthy relationship.

“You gotta make sure you’re going after you and you’re making your dreams a reality. And then if you can help somebody with their dreams and help their dreams come true, that’s a plus as well,” he said.

The actor also stressed the importance of being consistent in how someone treats others.

“I think that in doing that, I think you can have a long-term relationship or friendship,” he explained. “You can have good energy with people and have a connection with people because you’re consistent in who you are, and you’re not 10 different people to 10 different people. You know what I’m saying? Even though every interaction is unique.”

LL Cool J and Simone met as teenagers in 1987 and have four adult children together.

In a separate interview in 2025, he shared another piece of marriage advice, joking that having multiple televisions can help couples avoid disagreements over what to watch.

“A couple of TVs goes a long way,” he said. “Because I might not want to watch reality all day long. I might want to watch a documentary or something so she could go watch reality, I can go in there and watch a documentary.”

He then offered a more serious explanation for their lasting relationship.

“Just mutual respect. Keep it simple. That’s all.”

‘NCIS: New York’ Star Explains How He Makes Time for His Children and Grandchildren

Along with his acting and music career, LL Cool J is a father of four and grandfather of four.

He said his busy schedule has never stopped him from making family a priority.

“Whether you got kids, grandkids, children, at the end of the day you gotta make time. People make time for the things that matter to them,” he said.

“I don’t care how busy you are. I don’t care how successful they are. I don’t care what they’re selling and what they’re marketing to you. At the end of the day, people make time for what they choose to make time for.”

The actor explained that he tries to remain available to his relatives while continuing to pursue his own career.

“I’ve always done that. I’ve always made myself available, as available as I could be,” he said.

“Whether it’s kids or grandkids, whether it’s nieces or nephews or godkids, I try to make myself available.”

However, LL Cool J said he doesn’t believe maintaining a perfectly balanced schedule is realistic.

“I’m doing what I do too. There has to be a balance, harmony. Not a balance, because balance is something…. People who try to achieve balance are not realistic because something’s going to always be out of balance, because that would mean that you’re doing everything evenly. So it’s more harmony.”

LL Cool J’s ‘NCIS: New York’ Faces Temporary CBS Schedule Change

LL Cool J’s latest comments come as CBS prepares to make a temporary change to its Tuesday night “NCIS” lineup.

The network is pulling all three series — “NCIS,” “NCIS: New York” and “NCIS: Origins” — from its regular schedule of new episodes on Tuesday, November 24.

Instead, CBS will air reruns that evening, with new episodes scheduled to return on December 1.

The shows are scheduled to air new episodes on November 17 before taking the one-week break.

“NCIS: New York” marks LL Cool J’s latest role in the franchise following his long-running portrayal of Sam Hanna on “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

He played the character for 14 seasons before continuing the role on “NCIS: Hawai’i.”

The new series pairs him with Caan, who previously starred on “Hawaii Five-0.”

“NCIS: New York” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and streams on Paramount+.