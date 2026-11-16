‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Star Reveals What the Barones Would Be Doing Today

First making its debut in 1996, “Everybody Loves Raymond” became an instant hit for CBS, running for nine successful seasons until concluding its run in 2005.

People caught up with one of the stars of the beloved comedy at a recent event: Patricia Heaton, who played Debra Barone, long-suffering wife of the titular Raymond, played by Ray Romano.

Where Would They Be Now?

CBS/Getty Peter Boyle, Doris Roberts, Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, and Monica Horan pose together in a promotional image for “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

Heaton was asked what she thought the Barone family would be doing these days, more than 20 years after the season finale.

Heaton confessed that she doesn’t think much would’ve changed for the Barones if they were revisited two decades later.

“The Barone family. I think doing the same thing: bickering, fighting, making up and eating,” she quipped.

Continuing to reminisce about that series and her other sitcom hit “The Middle,” Heaton admitted she sometimes sees reruns of both shows on TV — but has limited recollection of filming them.

“I laugh, but I don’t remember shooting half the things I shot on ‘The Middle’ or… ‘Raymond,’” she said. “I just watched a scene from ‘The Middle,’ and I turned to my husband, Dave, and I said, ‘I don’t remember shooting that.’ But it was really funny, so I really just laugh and it’s all sorta brand new to me.”

The ‘Greatest Roles’

Getty Patricia Heaton

Reflecting on her nine seasons as Debra Barone on “Everybody Loves Raymond,” and then nine more as Frankie Heck in “The Middle,” Heaton admitted she’s grateful for both roles.

“Debra Barone and Frankie Heck are two of the greatest roles any actress could have,” she told Women’s World earlier this year, explaining that during both shows she was a real-life mom while playing one on TV.

“The reason ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ worked was because we were all living it at home,” she shared.

“I had young children. I was exhausted. I was frustrated. That anger Debra had? I brought it from my own life. The writers brought stories from their marriages. And the audiences related to it all — they saw themselves in us,” she added.

There Will Never Be a ‘Raymond’ Revival

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Brad Garrett on a red carpet

While fans of the show would no doubt be clamoring for a revival, one of the show’s stars shut the door on that notion.

Last year, Brad Garrett — who played Ray’s brother Robert — was asked by People about the possibility of an “Everybody Loves Raymond” reboot.

He offered blunt response: “There won’t be.”

As he explained, the passing of Peter Boyle and Doris Roberts (who played the parents or Ray and Robert, Frank and Marie Barone) permanently shut the door on the possibility of a series revival.

“There is no show without the parents,” Garrett said.

“They were the catalyst, and to do anything that would resemble that wouldn’t be right to the audiences or to the loyal fan base. And it was about those two families, and you can’t get around that,” he added.