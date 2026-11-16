Hollywood Legends Gather to Honor Steven Spielberg & He Shared a BTS Moment With Christopher Walken

Steven Spielberg was honored on Thursday night, November 12, at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) annual Film Benefit, presented by Chanel, and many famous faces came out to support him. In footage from the night, the famed director shared a warm moment with several Hollywood icons, including Christopher Walken, who made a rare red carpet appearance in his honor.

Steven Spielberg Shares Touching Moment With Hollywood Legends

Spielberg is the highest-grossing director of all time, CNN reports, and among those who attended and showed support for the filmmaker were Martin Short, Steve Martin, Robert De Niro, and Walken. Footage from the red carpet was shared on Instagram by USA Today and shows Spielberg hugging and greeting some of the attendees. He also took a moment to embrace Walken, who made an incredibly rare public appearance alongside his wife of 57 years, Georgianne Walken.

The footage from the gala shows Walken and Spielberg embracing before he introduces the filmmaker to his wife. The couple has been married since 1969, and their last red-carpet event together was the 2024 Tribeca Festival, where they attended the screening of the 1978 film “The Deer Hunter,” People reports.

Getty Christopher Walken and Georgianne Walken attend Annual Film Benefit at The Museum of Modern Art

Fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts. “Legends..We will never get this type of caliber of genius and talent back again when then leave us,” a comment reads.

“Martin and steve friendship wow,” another comment reads. “Greatest Director Ever,” a third person shared. Other reactions include, “Best so warm so memorable event,” “a bunch of legends,” “So many greats in one great place!” and “Ooh It’s so nice to see Christopher Walken.”

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Getty Steven Spielberg attends the 18th Annual Film Benefit at The Museum of Modern Art

Other attendees that night included Spike Lee, Martin Scorsese, Jeff Goldblum, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams, Drew Barrymore, Emily Blunt, Zoe Saldaña, and actor Tom Cruise. “Wow, Steven Spielberg. The very name evokes wonder, adventure, suspense, excitement, the anticipation of going to a theater and knowing that you are going to experience something extraordinary,” Cruise said in a surprise speech, CNN reports.

At the event, Spielberg also spoke onstage, delivering a speech filled with gratitude. “Even though I’m the grateful and well-dressed one tonight, standing alone up here feels wrong. Filmmaking is collaborating, and when I get singled out on a night like this, it reminds me that I have never stood alone on any set, on any location, on any soundstage,” he said.

He continued, “Every big production of mine has about as many people backing me up as are here tonight in this room. Imagine, please, that I am actually standing up here with every single person who ever helped me to reach this point in my career — starting with the writers, actors, and producers…making movies is making choices, and I’ve never made many choices by myself — except maybe what I eat at the craft service table. That’s about it.”

Rajendra Roy, MoMA’s Celeste Bartos Chief Curator of Film, shared a statement about Spielberg’s career and MoMA’s support of him. “His global influence is unparalleled, and his dedication to film preservation is inspiring and completely aligned with the Museum’s mission to save and celebrate film history,” Roy said.