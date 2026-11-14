Chevy Chase, 83, Offers Rare Glimpse of Family Life With His Sweet Grandson

“Community” star Chevy Chase has largely stepped away from public life. Now that he’s well into his 80s, he’s enjoying every possible moment with his loved ones.

With Thanksgiving and the winter holidays just around the corner, the comedian is taking every chance to spend time with his daughters and grandchildren.

Though Chevy Chase doesn’t often post about his family on social media, he shared an endearing photo of himself snuggling with his baby grandson. See the adorable photo and just how much Chase loves his family.

Chevy Chase Enjoys Time With His Grandson

National Lampoon star Chevy Chase and his third wife, Jayni Luke, married in 1982. They went on to welcome three daughters, Cydney, Caley, and Emily.

With the winter holidays arriving soon, the 83-year-old is taking every opportunity to enjoy quality time with family.

“Getting into the holiday spirit with my grandson, Rome 🎄” the “Christmas Vacation” star captioned a new Instagram post. He attached a photo of himself holding the little boy on his lap. Baby Rome has a pacifier in his mouth and wears an olive green cap with his name stitched on it.

Fans fawned over the sweet photo in the comments.

“Beautiful picture of you both ❤️” one follower sweetly wrote.

As much as Chevy Chase adores his family, he doesn’t often share photos of them on his public social media. In September, he wished his daughter, Emily, a happy birthday and attached an adorable photo of her with her children.

In October, Emily Chase Baglieri shared a photo of her famous father holding one of the kids.

“Happy birthday Grandad!!! Ivy and Rome are the luckiest to have you 🥰❤️” she sweetly wrote.

The Actor’s Family Showers Him With Love & Adoration

Despite a difficult upbringing, Chevy Chase has strived to make his own home a safe and comfortable place for his loved ones.

“My dad is the funniest and most generous and loving person I know,” Emily Chase told Bedford & New Canaan Magazine in 2024. “He has a huge heart and everything he does is for us, his daughters, and our mom — who he has been completely infatuated with since 1980. We truly couldn’t ask for a better dad.”

The actor added that he strongly believes laughter is the best medicine for any bad situation.

“When we laugh we lose all sense of darkness. A sense of humor is a sense of perspective. It’s a way of judging what’s good and bad, right and wrong. It helps us to make better judgments,” Chase told the outlet.

“I ‘get’ him, and he adores me,” the actor’s wife, Jayni, gushed in the interview. “He’s the love of my life. … We’ve had lots of extraordinary friends and we’ve met a lot of high-profile people, but it’s our three fabulous daughters that matter most to us. And, hopefully, we’ve had a positive impact on the community and the world around us.”

Fans wish the Chase family nothing but happiness and laughter as the holiday season approaches.