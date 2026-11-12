Kerr Smith Addresses ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Feud Rumors: ‘There Is No Beef’

Kerr Smith is setting the record straight on whether there was drama on the set of “Dawson’s Creek.”

On Wednesday, November 11, the 54-year-old actor addressed the speculation in an Instagram post, insisting there is no bad blood between the cast members.

“As I’m promoting my book this week, I’m starting to see some headlines that are clearly designed for clicks,” Smith wrote. “But before they stir up too much drama, I want everyone to know that I have nothing but love and respect for all my fellow ‘Dawson’s Creek’ cast mates.”

Smith continued, “It was a unique experience we all shared, and I continue to cherish each and every one of them — whether they participated in this project or not! There is no beef. I count them all as dear friends.”

Kerr Smith’s Memoir Reveals ‘Secret’ on ‘Dawson’s Creek’

In his new memoir, “I Don’t Wanna Wait: My Life on Dawson’s Creek,” Smith looks back at what he described as one of the show’s “worst-kept secret” — a “rather meta love-triangle” involving Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, and Joshua Jackson.

“Katie and the guys were all in and around their twenties, and undeniably attractive — of course they dated. Was that scandalous? Hardly. Unpredictable? Not even close,” Smith wrote, as cited by Us Weekly.

He added, “But … while nobody was talking openly about the romantic entanglements that had quietly complicated season one, those simmering tensions had a way of making the on-set air feel slightly charged, even on the most ordinary of days, into season two and beyond.”

Kerr Smith Claims There Was Tension Between Male Stars on the Show

Smith, who joined the cast in Season 2 as Jack McPhee, said he noticed tension between the male stars, describing it as “low, grade, unspoken, known to everyone.”

“They didn’t hand out. They didn’t interact off set,” he wrote. “It wasn’t dramatic, and it didn’t get in the way of anything that mattered. It was simply… a thing that existed. We were all aware of it, nobody talked about it, it was just an undercurrent that ran beneath everything for the better part of the run — quiet, unnecessary, and frankly, a little immature.”

Smith went on to reveal in his book that Van Der Beek and Jackson ultimately “bury the hatchet.”

“It’s the kind of small story that speaks volumes about what we actually were to each other down there,” Smith wrote. “Not just castmates or colleagues.”

He added, “Something closer and more complicated and more durable than either of those words suggests. A community. One that could get bruised and bent and strained under the weight of young people living too close together for too long — and one that could also, with a little prodding from the right person at the right moment, find its way back to itself.”