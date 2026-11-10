‘Drake & Josh’ Star Josh Peck Turns 40 — See Photos of Him Then & Now

Actor, comedian, television presenter, and YouTuber Josh Peck turns 40 today. The star was born on November 10, 1986, in New York City.

Peck began acting in the mid-1990s and landed his first notable role in the 2000 comedy movie “Snow Day.”

Now, he is known best for playing one of the two eponymous characters, alongside Drake Bell, in Nickelodeon’s classic buddy teen sitcom “Drake & Josh,” which he starred in from 2004 until 2007.

On the day Peck celebrates becoming a quadragenarian, we’re going to take a photographic journey through his life and career. We’ll start with his childhood and early work, then go all the way up to how he looks today.

Josh Peck as a Child

Above is a social media post by Josh Peck that features an early headshot of the star. It’s estimated the shot was taken in around 1996, when he would have been ten years old.

The 2000s

Getty Josh Peck in 2004.

The 2000s was the decade in which Peck’s career exploded.

Following his first on-screen role in the aforementioned “Snow Day,” he landed television roles in the likes of “The Amanda Show,” “ER,” “The Guardian,” “Drake & Josh,” “All That,” and “Codename: Kids Next Door.”

Movie-wise, after “Snow Day,” he also appeared in the likes of 2002’s “Spun,” 2004’s “Mean Creek,” 2006’s “Special,” 2008’s “Drillbit Taylor”, and 2009’s “What Goes Up.” Additionally, he landed voice roles in animated films like 2006’s “Ice Age: The Meltdown” (which he subsequently reprised in three sequels) and 2009’s “Aliens in the Attic.”

The 2010s

Getty Josh Peck in 2015.

In the 2010s, Peck appeared on television in shows like “Victorious,” “The Mindy Project,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Pitch,” and “Fuller House.” He also voiced Casey Jones in the animated series “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

On the big screen, his credits included 2012’s “ATM,” 2013’s “Battle of the Year,” 2015’s “The Wedding Ringer,” 2017’s “Take the 10,” and 2018’s “Locating Silver Lake.” Voice roles came in animated films like 2016’s “The Angry Birds Movie,” 2017’s “Gnome Alone,” and 2019’s “Fantastica: A Boonie Bears Adventure.”

The Early 2020s

Getty Josh Peck in 2020.

Since 2020, Peck’s television credits have included shows like “Turner & Hooch,” “How I Met Your Father,” “iCarly,” “The Last of Us,” and “Cross.”

His movie credits have been 2012’s “Doors,” 2022’s “13,” 2023’s “Oppenheimer,” and 2024’s “Summer Camp.”

Josh Peck Today

Above is a social media post by Josh Peck featuring two recent pictures of him.

As of 2026. Josh Peck is still very much active and now also hosts the Food Network’s baking game show “Sweet Deceit.”

Per People, he has been married to cinematographer and editor Paige O’Brien since 2017. The couple have three children together; Max, 7, Shai, 4, and Meyer, 1.

Peck is extremely active on social media. If you’d like to keep up with his life, you can join the other 16.5 million followers on his Instagram account.

We’d like to wish Josh Peck the happiest of 40th birthdays. We hope he has the most fantastic day spending time with his nearest and dearest.

Josh Peck’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.