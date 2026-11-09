Michael J. Fox Feared Backlash Over His ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Cameo

Michael J. Fox worried that audiences would turn against him after he agreed to make jokes about his Parkinson’s disease on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” The actor feared viewers would condemn both him and Larry David for the controversial storyline. However, he ultimately decided the possibility of backlash was part of what made the idea appealing.

According to Parade, the “Back to the Future” star recently discussed his experience filming the HBO comedy during an interview with Esquire. He also explained why he was initially concerned about the audience’s reaction.

Michael J. Fox Worried Viewers Would “Crucify” Him

In the show’s Season 8 episode from 2011, Fox plays David’s upstairs neighbor. The fictional version of David accuses him of using his Parkinson’s symptoms to gain sympathy and make his life miserable.

When asked why he agreed to the storyline, Michael J. Fox gave a simple answer.

“Oh, because it’s hilarious,” he said.

However, the decision initially came with some hesitation. The actor recalled receiving a phone call from David, who pitched the idea to him.

“Larry called me up and said he had this idea, and I said, ‘No, they’ll crucify us,'” Fox recalled.

While he believed audiences might take issue with the subject matter, that didn’t stop him from agreeing to take the role.

“I said, ‘No, that’s not a problem. That recommends it to me,'” the actor explained. He added that the experience turned out to be “a great time.”

Michael J. Fox Explains the Comedy Behind the Episode

As reported by People, the episode featured several jokes based on the actor’s real-life Parkinson’s symptoms.

David’s character becomes convinced that his upstairs neighbor is deliberately making his life miserable. He complains about heavy footsteps and stomping from above.

The fictional neighbor explains that he experiences painful foot cramps because of Parkinson’s disease. He wears stiff boots to help manage the problem.

The storyline also includes a scene involving shaken soda cans. David believes his neighbor is deliberately causing trouble when handing him a drink.

Michael J. Fox also recalled how the show approached its comedy. Rather than following a strict script, the cast worked from a central idea and improvised around it.

“It’s pure improv, except they have the central theme and they lay it out and you pick up on that and you just run it,” he explained.

He also joked that playing himself made the experience easier. “I played myself so I can’t screw it up,” he added.

The Actor Was Pleased With the Audience Reaction

Despite his original concerns, the response was much better than he anticipated. Fox said that “people really loved it.”

He also came to see the episode as an important moment for raising awareness about Parkinson’s disease.

“It was a big breakthrough again in this Parkinson’s point of view,” he explained. He said the storyline helped bring audiences into the experiences of people living with the condition.

He praised David’s approach to the episode, describing him as “so cool and so funny.” He also enjoyed the unexpected things the comedian brought to their scenes.

For Fox, the comedy was about more than getting a laugh. It also gave him an opportunity to encourage greater understanding of people living with Parkinson’s disease.