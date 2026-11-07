What Happened to Jenna von Oy? Where the ‘Blossom’ Star Is Now

One of the most fondly remembered 1990s TV hits is “Blossom,” the beloved sitcom that ran from 1990 until 1995.

The series focused on titular teenager Blossom Russo (played by future “Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik) and her pals — particularly her best friend Six, played by Jenna von Oÿ.

The series ended with Blossom and her friends heading off to college — which is precisely what von Oÿ did. After that, she returned to Hollywood but eventually made a big change that had fans wondering where the “Blossom” star is now.

A Post-‘Blossom’ Acting Career

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In the late-’90s period after “Blossom” ended, von Oÿ appeared in some TV movies and guest-starred in a few shows, including “Martin” “Chicago Hope” and “7th Heaven.” She could also be heard voicing Trinket St. Blair in animated series “Pepper Anne.”

In 1999, she joined the cast of “The Parkers,” playing Stevie Van Lowe throughout the sitcom’s five-season run, and was a member of the voice cast on animated comedy “What’s With Andy?” from 2001 until 2007.

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It was around this period that she pivoted to music, recording her debut album, 2007’s “Breathing Room,” followed by “Coffee & Men: An EP for Childish Adults” in 2009.

“I started acting at a really young age. I was six years old when I professionally started,” von Oÿ recalled during an October 2014 episode of OWN’s “Where Are They Now?” (via Us Weekly). “My dad and mom had nothing to do with the industry. I begged my parents to let me start acting. As soon as I knew what acting was, it was my lot in life and I was sure of it.”

A Career Change in Nashville

While von Oÿ took on a few movie roles in the early 2010s, she largely stepped back from acting when she welcomed her first child, and then a second, while also moving Los Angeles to Nashville.

“My life in Nashville is really, very subtle,” von Oÿ shared during that 2014 interview. “I wanted to get away from the L.A. bubble and sort of be away from the smog and the noise and get back to a sorta simpler way of life.”

She shifted from showbiz to take a job at StyleBlueprint Nashville, now serving as Editorial Operations Manager and Lead Content Editor. She’s also written two books, 2015’s “Situation Momedy: A First-Time Mom’s Guide to Laughing Your Way Through Pregnancy & Year Old,” and 2016’s “Situation Momedy: A Very Special Episode in Toddlerdom.”

She returned to the spotlight in 2025, when she partnered with friend Ashley Robyn to launch a podcast, “The Big F***ing Feelings Podcast.”

A ‘Blossom’ Reunion

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In 2022, von Oÿ came full circle when she and other members of the “Blossom” cast reunited in Bialik’s Fox sitcom, “Calle Me Kat.”

In addition to von Oÿ, Bialik also welcomed Joey Lawrence (Blossom’s brother, Joey Russo) and Michael Stoyanov (their older sibling Anthony Russo) in what proved to be a nostalgic treat for “Blossom” fans.

Prior to the episode airing, Bialik took to social media to tease the sweet reunion.