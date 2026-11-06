Colin Mochrie Explains How Love Kept Him Going During His Most Challenging Chapter

Today, Canadian comedian Colin Mochrie is one of the biggest names in the improv comedy world. Many got to know him on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and followed his career to his subsequent projects.

However, Mochrie and his family experienced significant financial strain before getting his foot in the door.

In a new interview, the comedian vulnerably sheds light on one of his darkest chapters and how the power of love and family carried him through.

Colin Mochrie Publicly Speaks on a Rough Chapter of His Career

“Whose Line Is It Anyway?” star Colin Mochrie is known for bringing laughs around the world. However, he faced tremendous challenges in his personal life that nearly ended his career. Now, he’s speaking up about his past in a new interview.

“When I asked Colin Mochrie about a time that was really hard but also pushed him in a new direction, he took me back to Los Angeles around 1990. Careers weren’t thriving, Kinley was a baby, and nothing about the future felt certain,” Silken Laumann captioned the interview.

“What moved me was where his story went next,” she continued. “@colinmochrie7591 talked about how he and Deb found each other in that time. They had each other’s backs. They laughed a lot. Their relationship grew stronger right when life felt most fragile.”

The Mochries Depended on Each Other During Tough Times

Colin Mochrie begins the interview by describing how dangerously close his family was to experiencing homelessness. His wife, Deb, did a show that filmed 65 episodes in four months before being canceled. The family ultimately decided to stay in Los Angeles to see if the situation changed. However, the expenses quickly started mounting and they were running out of options.

“We were selling all of our CDs so we can get diapers and food for Kinley,” the comedian remembered, describing the situation as “terrifying.”

“It was waking up at 3 in the morning going, ‘I don’t know what to do,'” Mochrie explained. “It was horrific and through that time, Deb and I found our relationship becoming stronger because this was the ‘for better, for worse’ at that point. There was nothing in the future that looked like it was going to save us. … And yet we still had each other’s back.”

The comedian shared that even in the face of poverty, they laughed a lot and bonded over their shared hardship.

The Comedian Faced Several Health Challenges This Year

This fall, Colin Mochrie will celebrate his 69th birthday. Over the past year, he’s faced significant health challenges. Humor has kept him moving forward through everything.

After experiencing a detached retina, Mochrie required knee replacement surgery. For several weeks after, he and Deb shared video updates on his recovery.

“Thanks for all the support, people who have supported. For those who didn’t support, thanks, Ryan. So everyone, have a good day, stay safe,” Mochrie took a hilarious jab at his long-time friend and “Whose Line” co-star, Ryan Stiles.

“Always knew Ryan wasn’t supportive 🙄😆” a fan quipped in response.

Fans wish nothing but the best for the Mochrie family moving forward.