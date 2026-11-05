Chris Rock Accepts Responsibility for End of 20-Year Marriage – ‘I Was Not a Great Husband’

Chris Rock is coming clean about his shortcomings. The comedian spoke to GQ in a revealing interview where he addressed his 20-year marriage to Malaak Compton-Rock, 57. The 61-year-old was extremely candid about his vices, which he attributed to the downfall of the relationship with his wife.

Although the comedian has been open about his marriage woes as part of his stand-up material, his most recent admission was part of an honest reflection. Rock is the cover star of the magazine’s latest edition, picked as one of the “Men of the Year” by the outlet.

Despite feeling guilty about his actions, Rock sees a silver lining. The actor says that his personal woes were something he needed to go through. He also made certain other extremely candid confessions that proved just how honest he was willing to be.

Chris Rock Admits He Was Not Faithful To His Wife

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Chris Rock had a rather eccentric way of explaining his failings. The 61-year-old compared himself to characters in the Marvel Universe, saying he had to go through a similar arc as its protagonists. According to Rock, he had to “test his powers” and do bad things before learning to be a good guy.

“They’re racing trains, and they’re lifting up ocean liners, and they try to go to the sun, then they crash down because they realize they’re not God,” Rock elaborated on his logic to GQ. “I tested my powers. I definitely realized I wasn’t God or anywhere near him, and I was severely humbled, as I should have been.”

Rock didn’t beat around the bush for long, admitting he cheated on his wife with three women during their marriage. Another one of his startling confessions was that he was addicted to adult films. He blamed this vice as the reason for his overall marital troubles.

The “Fargo” star’s inability to curb his habit led him to disregard his marriage and Malaak Compton-Rock’s feelings. He’s since come to see his life in various stages, saying he thinks of himself through various movies.

According to Rock, the person he was when he was unfaithful to his wife was “Johnny Cash with Rick Rubin, singing about my empire of dirt.”

In the end, the actor summed his behavior up in simple terms: “I was not a great husband.”

Chris Rock And Malaak Compton-Rock Were Married For 20 Years

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Chris Rock met Malaak Compton-Rock in 1994. The pair were in a relationship for two years before tying the knot in 1996. Despite remaining married for decades, the pair constantly faced separation rumors. This was confirmed in 2014 when Malaak filed for divorce. It was finalized in 2016.

During their marriage, the pair welcomed two daughters. Their firstborn is Lola Simone, 24; Zahra Savannah, 22, is their second child. Despite the acrimonious circumstances behind their separation, Chris and Malaak have remained cordial since then.

The two were seen in May at Zahra’s college graduation. The 24-year-old completed her Narrative Studies degree at the University of Southern California. Chris Rock was present in the family picture, along with the celebrations held afterward.