90s ‘It Girl’, 62, Spotted in Rare Public Outing Decades After Leaving Hollywood

Bridget Fonda was seen out and about in Los Angeles. The 62-year-old made a rare public appearance after reportedly losing 100lb. Fonda looked happy and healthy as she took to the streets in a casual look. The actress was a prominent star in her heyday, appearing in numerous blockbusters and A-list material.

Fonda’s onscreen career ran from 1987 to 2002, but in the 90s she was known as one of Hollywood’s “It girls.” The 62-year-old was part of the cast of films like “The Godfather Part III,” “It Could Happen to You,” “Jackie Brown,” and “Lake Placid.” She was also nominated for leading awards, such as a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy.

After her final release in 2002, Fonda went into self-imposed exile before confirming she had retired for good. The actress revealed the reason for her retirement to The Daily Mail in 2023.

Bridget Fonda Went For A Casual Outing With A Friend

Bridget Fonda was not seen publicly for many years before resurfacing recently. The former star never provided a concrete reason for pulling back from the public eye. However, her absence coincided with her marriage to film composer Danny Elfman, 73.

Fonda played down rumors to The Daily Mail, saying she retired because it was “too nice being a civilian.” Her first appearance in years was low-key, with Fonda seen in public running her daily errands. Her most recent sighting was similarly casual, as the former actress went on a stroll with a friend.

The 62-year-old wore a mustard-colored oversized button-down shirt. It was left open over a scoop-neck top that she paired with comfortable black trousers and white sneakers. She also wore a black crossbody bag and transparent shades with her gray-streaked hair in a pulled-back updo.

Fonda appeared to be waiting for a friend before accompanying her after she arrived. The former actress stepped out after completing an errand, taking off with her partner for the day soon afterward. She didn’t acknowledge the cameras as she went on her way after catching up with her friend.

Bridget Fonda Prefers A Quiet Life Over The Hollywood Spotlight

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Bridget Fonda enjoyed a successful career before her acting retirement. She technically made her debut back in 1969 as a child actress in her father’s blockbuster film, “Easy Rider.” Bridget is the daughter of celebrated filmmaker and actor Peter Fonda, who passed away in 2018.

Bridget’s aunt is A-list superstar and Oscar winner Jane Fonda, 88, who was her father’s older sister. Her grandfather was Oscar-winning performer Henry Fonda, who passed away when Bridget was 20 years old.

The 62-year-old lived up to her family’s legacy, receiving a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for “In the Gloaming,” along with Golden Globe Award nominations for “Scandal” and “No Ordinary Baby.” However, she retired the year after her award-nominated performance, with her last film being 2002’s “Snow Queen.”

Fonda married Danny Elfman in 2003, with whom she has one son, born in 2005. She is also stepmother to Elfman’s two other children.

When asked whether she’d make a comeback by The Daily Mail, the actress firmly replied, “I don’t think so.”