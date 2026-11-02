Sandra Bullock Bumps Into Man She Used to Wait Tables With Before She Was Famous – Video

Sandra Bullock was a struggling actress working as a cocktail waitress in New York City when she first met Lawrence Zarian, a fellow restaurant employee who would eventually build his own career in television.

Decades later, the two reunited most unexpectedly. The Oscar-winning actress surprised her old friend while he was interviewing her “Practical Magic 2” co-stars for “Extra,” leaving him visibly stunned.

The reunion quickly turned into a trip down memory lane, with the longtime friends sharing hilarious stories about the unusual tricks they once used to earn extra tips.

Sandra Bullock Surprises Former Coworker During Interview

Lawrence Zarian was interviewing Xolo Maridueña and Solly McLeod for “Extra” when he noticed the two actors repeatedly glancing behind him.

He had no idea that an old friend was about to walk through the door.

Then Sandra, 62, appeared. “Shut up. You don’t understand,” Lawrence exclaimed as he embraced the actress, even pulling her onto his lap.

Lawrence, 61, could hardly contain his excitement as the two began reminiscing about their younger years, long before Sandra became one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars.

The unexpected reunion was captured in an “Extra” video released in September 2026.

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For Lawrence, the encounter was clearly more than a celebrity interview.

It was a chance to reconnect with someone who had shared his life long before either of them knew where their careers would lead.

Sandra Bullock Recalls Working as a Cocktail Waitress Before Fame

The former coworkers revealed that they worked together at Canastel’s, a restaurant in New York City, where Sandra was a cocktail waitress, and Lawrence waited tables.

And apparently, they had some interesting tricks for earning bigger tips. “We used to pretend that I was pregnant,” Sandra recalled. “Then the people would give us extra tips.”

Lawrence remembered another routine involving their shared ability to speak German.

“We realized that we both spoke German. Then we started having some fun, and we went to these tables and told people she was my girlfriend,” he shared. “We sort of hookered ourselves out to make more money.”

The stories left their younger audience stunned. “This is a real thing?” one of the actors asked in disbelief.

“Practical Magic 2” Interview Takes an Unexpected Turn

Getty Sandra Bullock Practical Magic 2

The surprise also explained why Lawrence had been questioning his interviewing skills moments earlier.

He revealed that his guests kept looking over his shoulder instead of making eye contact, leaving him wondering whether he was doing something wrong.

“I kept thinking, ‘Oh, I suck. I’m like awful,'” he admitted.

Little did he know that the actors were watching Sandra prepare to surprise him.

Interestingly, the longtime friends had previously discussed their restaurant days during a 2022 “Extra” interview promoting Sandra’s movie “The Lost City.”

Even then, the actress fondly recalled their unusual attempts to earn extra money.

Lawrence Zarian Gets Emotional After Sandra Bullock Reunion

Once Sandra left the room, Lawrence needed a moment to gather himself.

The television correspondent reflected on his lengthy career and the people who helped shape his life.

“I’ve been doing this for 35 years and what you are is you are your history,” he said. “She’s a part of my history. And because of my history and what I was taught from my parents and who I am in this business, I get to do what I love for 35 years.”