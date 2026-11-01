Hollywood Icon Ann-Margret, 85, Smiles During Rare Wheelchair Outing Months After Painful Fall

Ann-Margret was photographed smiling during a rare public outing in Los Angeles, months after the Hollywood legend suffered a painful fall that left her with a broken elbow.

The “Viva Las Vegas” actress, 85, was seen arriving at a hotel in a wheelchair, with staff members helping her toward the entrance, according to photographs obtained by the Daily Mail.

The outing offered a glimpse of the five-time Golden Globe winner, who became a household name in the 1960s after starring alongside Elvis Presley.

Ann-Margret Spotted in Wheelchair During Rare Los Angeles Outing

Ann-Margret [full name: Ann-Margret Olsson] stepped out wearing an emerald-green jacket over an all-black outfit, accessorizing with dark sunglasses and a silver cross necklace. Her signature auburn hair fell around her shoulders as she smiled and chatted with her companions.

According to the Daily Mail, staff helped Ann-Margret into a Los Angeles hotel during the outing. The actress was also photographed standing beside a vehicle with assistance, while her wheelchair remained nearby.

Although Ann-Margret has been photographed using a wheelchair recently, she has not publicly explained whether she requires it regularly or if its use is connected to her previous injury.

Ann-Margret Previously Revealed She Broke Her Elbow in a Fall

The outing comes months after the “Bye Bye Birdie” star revealed she fell at home.

Speaking to Parade in an interview published Saturday, April 11, Ann-Margret disclosed that she had broken her right elbow.

“I fell the other day and so now my right elbow is broken.”

The injury forced the actress to cancel a scheduled autograph-signing appearance.

However, she maintained a positive attitude about her recovery and said she continued exercising with a personal trainer, adjusting her routine to accommodate her injured arm.

Ann-Margret subsequently attended a USO event in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, April 29, where she received an honor recognizing her decades of support for American military personnel.

‘Viva Las Vegas’ Actress Survived Serious Onstage Accident

Getty Swedish-born American actress and singer Ann-Margret, wearing a coat with a fur collar and cuffs, and a fur stole, after her arrival at London Airport in London, England, November 6, 1963.

The recent injury was not the first major setback in Ann-Margret’s life.

In September 1972, the performer fell approximately 22 feet from a stage platform while preparing for a show in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

The accident left her with extensive facial injuries, a broken jaw, and a fractured arm.

Despite the severity of her injuries, she eventually returned to performing. Reflecting on the determination that helped her recover, Ann-Margret told Parade, “I have always learned from my parents that you just get up.”

Ann-Margret Remains a Beloved Hollywood Legend at 85

Getty Ann-Margret attends the 7th Annual Daytime Beauty Awards.

Born in Sweden in 1941, Ann-Margret rose to fame through films including “Bye Bye Birdie” and “Viva Las Vegas.”

Her chemistry with Presley in the 1964 musical made them one of Hollywood’s most memorable screen pairings. The actors also became romantically involved offscreen.

She later earned Academy Award nominations for her performances in “Carnal Knowledge” and “Tommy.”

Her career also included the popular comedies “Grumpy Old Men” and “Grumpier Old Men.”

Ann-Margret married actor Roger Smith in 1967 and remained with him until he died in 2017.

More recently, she received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards, recognizing her contributions to dance and entertainment, per Paybill.