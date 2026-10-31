5 Iconic Halloween TV Episodes From the 1990s You Should Watch This Year & Where to Watch Them

Happy Halloween!

Some of the finest episodes of television ever made have come in the form of Halloween episodes. The 1990s undoubtedly provided some of the best examples of those.

In this piece, we’re going to help you with your viewing for the spookiest night of the year, by suggesting some of the best ’90s Halloween episodes to watch (and where to watch them).

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ — ‘Halloween’ (Season 2, Episode 6; 1997)

Our first pick is the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” episode “Halloween.” October 31 is generally a date in which monsters take the night off in the Buffyverse. However, on this occasion, Buffy and company have their evening interrupted by an unusual event that makes Sunnydale as dangerous as ever.

IMDb synopsis: “On Halloween, Buffy and her friends patronize an unusual costume shop where customers turn into whatever costume they are wearing.”

Where to watch: Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

‘The Simpsons’ — ‘Treehouse of Horror’ (Season 2, Episode 3; 1990)

The next pick is the first ever “Treehouse of Horror” episode on “The Simpsons.” It kicked off an annual spooky season tradition for the popular animated show that is now into its 37th year. Each “Treehouse of Horror” episode consists of three separate, self-contained segments.

IMDb synopsis: “The Simpsons move into a cursed house, then are abducted by aliens, before Homer is ensconced in a tale by Edgar Allen Poe.”

Where to watch: Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

‘Boy Meets World’ — ‘And Then There Was Shawn’ (Season 5, Episode 17; 1998)

Coming-of-age sitcom “Boy Meets World” was turned into a clever, self-aware slasher parody in our next suggestion, “And Then There Was Shawn.” Instead of the usual high school hijinks, a masked killer picks off the main characters one by one.

IMDb synopsis: “The gang finds themselves locked in the school, all alone, during detention.”

Where to watch: Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ — ‘A Halloween Story’ (Season 1, Episode 5; 1996)

“Sabrina the Teenage Witch” lent itself perfectly to Halloween episodes and six brilliant ones were made. However, we’ve opted for the first one, “A Halloween Story,” in which Sabrina navigates a busy Halloween in a unique way.

IMDb synopsis: “When she’s forced to attend a family affair, Sabrina sends a clone to Harvey’s party, where the simple-minded stand-in (who can only speak three sentences) agrees to streak naked in order to liven up the festivities. Meanwhile, the real Sabrina desperately tries to ditch her relatives: an obnoxious socialite and her brat of a daughter, whose hobby is putting people she dislikes into jars. Knowing Harvey plans to dress as James Dean, Sabrina muses about the real star, but when her aunts give her a special Halloween present of a half hour with the dead person of her choice, she opts for her beloved grandmother instead, because “Halloween is really about family.”

Where to watch: Paramount+, Hulu, Apple TV, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

‘Goosebumps’ – ‘The Haunted Mask’ (Season 1, Episodes 1–2; 1995)

Our final 1990s Halloween episode is an epic two-parter. They were the first ever two episodes of the iconic “Goosebumps” series. They were called “The Haunted Mask.” While “Goosebumps” was aimed at younger viewers, this double episode had real nightmare vibes.

IMDb synopsis (Part 1): “Carly Beth falls for every prank played on her. So on Halloween, she buys the scariest mask possible at an off limits room at an old store. However, little does she know that the mask has a mind of its own.”

IMDb synopsis (Part 2): “Frightened by her new face, Carly Beth begs the shop owner to remove the mask, but he says he cannot. The only way it can be removed however is if she finds a Symbol of Love.”

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV, Netflix, and more (link to all at Just Watch).

So there you have it. Five of the finest Halloween episodes from the 1990s. Give them all a watch and have the best Halloween night ever.

If you’re looking for some great scary movies to watch this Halloween, click here and try these.