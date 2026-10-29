Kelsey Grammer Reveals Mysterious Foot Brace During Public Outing

Kelsey Grammer was sporting a mysterious foot brace in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Daily Mail reported that the “Frasier” star nevertheless appeared in good spirits as he took a stroll outside. Grammer, 71, was seen outside the high-class Beverly Hills restaurant E Baldi. The images have raised concerns from fans, as Grammer has not publicly commented on any supposed injury.

The actor will soon be seen in his biggest film to date when he appears as part of the ensemble cast of “Avengers: Doomsday” in December. Grammer will be reprising his fan-favorite role as Beast, which he initially returned to in 2023.

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Kelsey Grammer was spotted in Beverly Hills, and fans instantly noticed the actor’s condition. The “Cheers” star wore a casual white V-neck T-shirt and black shorts. However, it was his foot that garnered the most interest.

Grammer was seen wearing a large splint on his left foot that stretched to just below his knee. The 71-year-old showed no discomfort, however, and even waved to the cameras as he passed by. Grammer was also in a good mood, as he interacted with people in his way and flashed a smile toward the paparazzi.

The actor has not spoken of any injury he may have sustained, nor did he indicate any problems while he was seen in public. His name was brought up in the media over the past few days after drama surrounding his ex-wife, Camille Meyer, was raised.

Meyer, formerly known as Camille Grammer, was married to Kelsey from 1997 to 2011. The pair separated after Kelsey ended the marriage to be with Kayte Walsh, whom he married shortly after his divorce from Camille was confirmed.

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Kelsey Grammer was at the end of some harsh criticism from Camille Meyer. The 58-year-old alleged that Grammer had not been in contact with their daughter since her 25th birthday. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star took to the internet to make her feelings known. Grammer has not publicly confirmed or denied Meyer’s allegations.

The “Frasier” star has eight children with four women.

Grammer was married to Doreen Alderman from 1982 to 1990. The pair are parents of their daughter, Spencer Grammer, 43.

The “Cheers” star welcomed his second daughter, Greer Grammer, 34, with then-girlfriend Barrie Buckner. Kelsey and Buckner were never married, and the actor instead moved on to his next marriage with Leigh-Anne Csuhany. This union lasted from 1992 to 1993 and produced no children.

Grammer has two children with Camille Meyer. The pair are parents to daughter, Mason Grammer, 25, and son, Jude Grammer, 22. Camille has alleged that Kelsey has not contacted Mason for her most recent birthday.

Grammer’s fifth child, daughter Faith Grammer, 14, was born to Kayte Walsh, whom he was not married to at the time. The pair had their next child, son Kelsey Gabriel Grammer, 12, after they had wed. They welcomed another son, Auden Grammer, 10, before welcoming son Christopher Grammer in October 2025.