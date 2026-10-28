Peter Facinelli Reveals a ‘Twilight’ Secret About Carlisle and Edward

More than a decade after the first “Twilight” movie hit theaters, Peter Facinelli is sharing a little-known detail about a memorable scene involving Carlisle Cullen and Edward Cullen.

The 52-year-old actor, who portrayed the dashing doctor in the vampire saga, revealed what he whispered into Robert Pattinson’s ear just before Carlisle turned Edward into a vampire.

In an October 26 Instagram post, Facinelli revealed that he wanted to add an extra layer of mystery to the scene by whispering something into Pattinson’s ear that audiences would never hear.

“Dr. Carlisle Cullen here from the ‘Twilight’ saga aka Peter Facinelli. Here’s a little behind-the-scenes,” he started his video.

“In the scene where I bite Edward and I turn him into a vampire, I always thought it’d be fun… I told the director if I whisper something in Edward’s ear that no one knows, no one knows what I’ll… what it is I’d whisper in his ear and it would be a mystery,” Facinelli continued. “So if you go back to that scene, I whisper something in his ear and then I bite him, giving him eternal life.”

Peter Facinelli Revealed What Carlisle Whispered to Edward in ‘Twilight’

Facinelli went on to explain that the scene had two versions, each featuring a different whisper to Pattinson.

“The first time, I whispered, ‘I’m sorry.’ I thought Carlisle never asked for permission. You know you should always ask for permission and he never did,” the actor explained. “And I think he was conflicted as Carlisle. I said ‘I’m sorry,’ and then I bit him.”

In the following take, Facinelli chose to whisper something sweet to his co-star instead.

“The second take, I said, ‘Rob, you’re so handsome,’ and then I bit him,” he recalled. “Rob smiled a little bit and that’s the take. That’s the take they used.”

In “Twilight,” Carlisle turned several members of the family into vampires, including Edward. Despite their supernatural abilities, the Cullens try to live peacefully among humans, a choice that becomes increasingly complicated as Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) enters their lives.

The Cullen family includes Esme (Elizabeth Reaser), Alice (Ashley Greene), Emmett (Kellan Lutz), Rosalie (Nikki Reed), and Jasper (Jackson Rathbone).

Will There Be Another ‘Twilight’?

Getty The cast of ‘Twilight’

In January, Stewart admitted that she isn’t opposed to directing a remake of “Twilight,” given the right conditions.

“Imagine if we had like a huge budget and a bunch of love and support,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I would love to readapt.”

Stewart added, “Yeah, sure. I’ll do the remake. I’m doing it. I’m committed.”

Meanwhile, Pattinson previously told Variety that his vampire days are over.

“I couldn’t do another ‘Twilight movie,'” Pattinson said at the time. “I’m too old.”